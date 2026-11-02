Cincinnati Reds Made Two Moves Ahead of 40-Man Roster Deadline

On Monday, November 2nd, the Cincinnati Reds claimed pitchers Duncan Davitt and Paxton Schultz off waivers. Davitt was previously with the San Francisco Giants, and Schultz with the Washington Nationals. These two moves were a bit of a surprise, but they add pitching depth to the Reds' 40-man roster.

Duncan Davitt

Davitt is a 27-year-old right-handed relief pitcher who ended his 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants. Originally drafted in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, Davitt made his MLB debut on April 10th, 2026, with the Chicago White Sox. Davitt was traded to the Atlanta Braves in August at the trade deadline for catcher Joey Bart. Then the Braves put Davitt on waivers in September, and the Giants claimed him on September 9th.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound pitcher has a 4-seam fastball, sweeper, and slider as his main pitches. His average fastball velocity is 93 MPH, with an average of 82.3 MPH for his sweeper. Davitt has only pitched in six major league games in his short career, but in five minor league seasons, he has pitched 449 innings with 146 walks and 469 strikeouts.

Paxton Schultz

Jul 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Paxton Schultz (75) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schultz is a 28-year-old right-handed relief pitcher who spent his 2026 season with the Washington Nationals. In January 2026, the Toronto Blue Jays designated him for assignment, and the Nationals picked him up. Schultz was originally drafted in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 2026, he pitched in 27 games with a 6.44 ERA over 32 innings. Schultz walked only 12 batters and struck out 32 in those 32 innings. Schultz primarily uses a cutter and a 4-seam fastball for his pitches. His cutter averages 88.8 MPH and his fastball averages 93.6 MPH.

Adding Davitt and Schultz was a surprise move for the Reds as they head toward the 40-man roster deadline on Monday. After the Reds made decisions on the contract options of Pierce Johnson and Eugenio Suarez, and with Emilio Pagan electing free agency, the 40-man roster is now at 37 players.

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