Cincinnati Reds Make Important Roster Move on Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds get a key part of their starting rotation back on Sunday with Rhett Lowder being activated from the injured list.

Lowder has been on the injured list since the beginning of May with right-shoulder discomfort.

In a corresponding roster move, the Reds have sent right-handed pitcher Luis Mey to Triple-A Louisville.

Lowder is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight starts this season. However, his first six starts were much better than those stats indicate. In his last two starts before going on the injured list, Lowder gave up 11 runs and walked eight batters in just 4 1/3 innings pitched. After the game against the Cubs, where he was pulled, Lowder said he had been dealing with some stuff.

"I've been kind of grinding through some stuff," Lowder said. We will find out more tomorrow and go from there."

Reds Bullpen Contines to Struggle

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sam Moll has been one of the most consistent arms in the Cincinnati bullpen.

With one out in the 8th inning, Lars Nootbaar took a 1-2 sweeper that caught the middle of the plate deep into the right-center field seats to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead.

"Sammy was pretty good, and he just hung a breaking ball right in his swing path," Reds manager Terry Francona said after the game.

Lefites are slashing just .189/.295/.321 against Moll this season.

It was yet another crushing loss for a Reds team that is going in the wrong direction. The Reds are the first team in the National League Central Division to fall to under .500 since the Cubs were under .500 on April 14.

Chase Burns Continues to Bring the Energy

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chase Burns continued his outstanding rookie campaign on Wednesday, allowing just two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out nine in the Reds' 5-2 loss to the Royals. It was Burns' eighth quality start of the season and the ninth straight outing in which he has allowed two earned runs or fewer, tying him for the third-longest such streak by a Reds pitcher since 1900.

The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. His 2.05 ERA ranks fourth in the majors, and his 11 starts allowing two runs or fewer are tied for the most in MLB. The Reds are also 8-4 in games started by Burns this year.

For more on Lowder's potential impact, watch the video below: