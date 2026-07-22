Reds Broadcaster Suggests Chase Burns Could Be Shut Down Soon

The Cincinnati Reds have watched Chase Burns develop into one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, but that success may soon come with a difficult decision.

During Burns' most recent start against the Seattle Mariners, Reds broadcaster and former MLB pitcher Jeff Brantley shared why he believes the right-hander is unlikely to finish the season in Cincinnati's starting rotation.

"I think this is what we're going to look at for the next five, six starts for Chase Burns," Brantley said on the broadcast. "I don't think there's any reasonable expectation that he's gonna finish the year in the rotation, because he's going to run out of innings. But I think you're just gonna have to be happy with what you got here tonight. Get him ready for his next start five days later. He is going to run out of innings.

Through 19 starts. Burns has thrown 107 2/3 innings on the season. To put that in comparison, in 2025, he threw 109 1/3 innings between the big leagues and the minors.

After Tuesday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about taking Burns out of the game after just five innings and 91 pitches.

"He gets it," Francona said. "He's a pretty sharp kid. I know he loves competing, but we have to keep an eye out for him. I told him, 'There's gonna be a day when you'll probably go out and throw two more innings, but it's just not now.'"

Burns Had a Historic First Half

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns' first half has been historic by several measures. He became just the third Reds pitcher to enter the All-Star break with a record of 11-1 or better, joining Wayne Simpson (1970) and Brooks Lawrence (1956).

He also became the first Reds pitcher since John Smiley in 1995 to win 11 of his first 12 decisions.

Burns' 10 consecutive winning decisions are the longest by a Reds pitcher in a single season since 1985. The franchise record since then belongs to John Franco and Tom Browning, who each won 11 straight decisions.

Burns added another milestone on Tuesday night, earning his 12th win of the season and extending his winning streak to 11 consecutive decisions.

According to the Reds' television broadcast, Burns became just the fourth Reds pitcher since 1969 to win 11 straight decisions in a single season, joining Tom Browning (1985), John Franco (1985), and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver (1979).

Burns has been incredible this season and the Reds are 15-4 with him on the mound.