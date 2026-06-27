Cincinnati Reds Make Major Lineup Change After Blake Dunn Injury

Ever since becoming the Reds' everyday center fielder, Blake Dunn has been penciled in near the top of the lineup on most nights. On Friday night, Dunn left the game after making two long throws in the fifth inning with right elbow discomfort, an injury he's dealt with in the past in the minor leagues.

On Saturday, the Reds finally made a lineup change that many fans have been calling for for quite some time. Elly De La Cruz will hit leadoff on Saturday against the Pirates. Here is the lineup against the Pirates on Saturday:

Elly De La Cruz - SS Sal Stewart - 3B JJ Bleday - LF Eugenio Suarez - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Noelvi Marte - RF Dane Myers - CF Jose Trevino - C Edwin Arroyo - 2B

Chase Burns will start on the mound for the Reds.

A Big Change for Terry Francona

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) enters the dugout to plays the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For a couple of years now, teams and managers across baseball have changed their philosophy about the leadoff spot. It used to be a spot where you'd put a speedster and hope they get on base. However, lately, most teams have started to hit their best hitter leadoff so that they get more at-bats than anyone else on the team.

While the rest of the league adapted, Francona was still old school in his approach, which is why Blake Dunn has been the leadoff man for most games.

De La Cruz will get a chance to see what he can do from the top spot in the order on Saturday afternoon and it's a move that should give the Reds more opportunities to score.

Blake Dunn Update

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) runs to third base in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Francona spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game against the Pirates and provided an update on Dunn.

Francona told Charlie Goldsmith that Dunn will likely go back to Cincinnati to get checked out, but there is not a roster move as of now, which means the Reds will be playing a man short on Saturday.

Dane Myers gets the start in center on Saturday and will likely see a good amount of time in center if Dunn is forced to miss time.

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