Cincinnati Reds Prospect Looks to Rebound After Consecutive Injury-Riddled Seasons
The Cincinnati Reds drafted Ty Floyd with the 38th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. That season, Floyd put up great numbers. He finished the season with a 7-0 record, a 4.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and 120 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched. Floyd was the second-best pitcher on the team, behind the number one overall pick in that year's draft: Paul Skenes. His biggest moments during his final season at LSU included setting the record for the most strikeouts in a college World Series game, with 17, and winning the National Championship with the LSU Tigers over the Florida Gators. During his college career, Floyd was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times, the 2023 All-Louisiana Second Team, the 2023 ABCA Second-Team All-South Region, and the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team.
Unfortunately, his professional baseball career has not had much luck to this point. In 2024, Floyd did not get to pitch for the organization. He suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. He spent the later portions of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 rehabbing to prepare for the 2025 season.
In 2025, the 24-year-old started eight games with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas and looked promising. He allowed two hits, a home run, two runs, a walk, and two strikeouts in his pro debut. He finished the season 0-1 with a 3.25 ERA in 27 2/3 innings. His best start was on April 23; he pitched four hitless innings, allowing a walk with seven strikeouts. Unfortunately, he was placed on the IL on May 21 with an undisclosed elbow injury; later, it was determined he needed Tommy John surgery, ending his season and most likely the majority of 2026 as well. He was officially placed on the full-season injured list on July 6.
The right-hander throws a fastball, curveball, slider, and a changeup. His fastball has maxed out at 98 miles per hour and averages around 94. His command of his secondary pitches needs refinement. His fastball tracks well because of its spin rates and carry up in the zone to go along with good induced vertical break. He has a quick delivery with low effort and a pitch mix that could see him in the back end of a rotation.
The Reds' 29th-ranked prospect has a long road ahead of him. He has had to deal with two major throwing-arm surgeries in his short professional career. A transition to a relief role may be in the works, in hopes of helping relieve the workload on his arm. He has a ton of talent; hopefully, he recovers and can put together healthy seasons going forward.
