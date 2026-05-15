Cincinnati Reds Prospect Heating Up After Training With Reds' Legend Joey Votto

Tyson Lewis is a prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization that I am very excited about. The 20-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft and quickly made a name for himself with his combination of power and speed, setting the Reds' organization record for the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era. He slashed .311/.376/.486 with nine home runs and 27 stolen bases between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A, earning a spot on MLB Pipeline’s Top-100 Prospect rankings. This season, he got off to a slow start, batting just .208 with a .577 OPS, but it looks like he's starting to get back on track, with the help of Reds' legend Joey Votto.

Learning From The Best

Dayton Tortugas broadcaster Matthew Mounsey posted on social media on May 8 that Joey Votto is in Daytona working with Lewis and others to help coach the prospects on their plate approach and the everyday grind of professional baseball. Since working with Votto, Lewis has been on a tear at the plate.

Lewis is slashing .333/.429/.472 with three extra-base hits, including a walkoff three-run home run through 10 games in May. His batting average has climbed from .208 to .242, and his OPS has jumped from .577 to .667. The 20-year-old has been playing shortstop and third base the majority of this season, but he may project as a center fielder long term. He currently has 13 errors in 33 games. Strikeouts have also been holding him back offensively. He is striking out 35 percent of his at-bats and is walking at a seven percent rate. Lewis still has a ton of potential, and his offensive resurgence has been fun to watch since the calendar flipped to May.

Around the Minor Leagues

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo continues his power surge. He went 2-3 with two stolen bases, a walk, and hit his ninth home run of the season on Thursday night. He is batting .348 with a 1.025 OPS in Triple-A Louisville. Michael Toglia hit his ninth home run, going 2-4. Rece Hinds went 1-4 and hit his seventh home run of the season. Davis Daniel allowed three hits across five innings with a walk and eight strikeouts. He allowed two earned runs. Jose Franco allowed one hit with six strikeouts, earning a three-inning save. Louisville defeated Indianapolis 4-2.

Chattanooga lost to Pensacola 9-8. Carlos Jorge went 1-5 and stole his 10th base of the year. Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with an RBI. Cam Collier went 1-4 with a walk and a double. Jay Allen went 2-4. Austin Hendrick went 1-4. Dominic Pitelli went 2-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, and three RBIs. Jose Acuna pitched six innings with five hits, two earned runs, a walk, and six strikeouts.

Kien Vu extended his hitting streak to seven games on Thursday and hit his sixth home run of the season. He went 1-4. Yerlin Confidan went 2-4. He is batting .354 with a 1.030 OPS with eight extra-base hits in May. His season average at the end of April was .244 and is now at .285. John Michael Faile and Alfredo Alcantara each homered; Alcantara went 1-4 and Faile went 3-4 with three RBIs. Nestor Lorant struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings but walked seven. He allowed one hit and four earned runs. The Dayton Dragons won 8-4 over Lake County.

Daytona lost to Palm Beach 7-2. Jacob Friend played first base and went 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Kyle Henley went 2-4 with a double and stole his 18th base. Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a double. Edgar Colon allowed three hits and an earned run over five innings with seven strikeouts.

The ACL Reds fell to the Rockies 7-6. Reds' 21st-ranked prospect Jirvin Morillo went 3-4 with a double and a run scored. He's batting .429 with a 1.282 OPS to start the season. Steele Hall went 1-4 with a home run. Juan Brown went 1-4, and Yojanser Calzado went 1-3. Iker Redona pitched 4 1/3 innings with two runs allowed (unearned), five hits, a walk, and five strikeouts.