Ranking Cincinnati Reds Prospects: Nos. 11-20

On Sunday, Roger Straz and I gave our end-of-season top-30 Cincinnati Reds prospect rankings on the Red Hot Reds podcast. Here is part two of that list, ranking prospects 11-20.

20. Sheng-En Lin - RHP/DH - Single-A Dayton

Sheng-En Lin signed with the Cincinnati Reds in June of 2023 and was touted as a potential two-way player. His fastball averages in the low to mid-90s and can reach 97. He also throws a slider and a changeup; scouts believe all three of his pitches could be above average. In his debut season, the Reds wanted to focus more on hitting. He slashed .308/.418/.837 with 11 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases in his first full season in the Arizona Complex League in 2024. He made his pitching debut in 2025, going 0-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 15 appearances; 12 of those were starts. He also had an impressive 0.94 WHIP and a batting average against of .169. He reached Single-A Daytona late in 2025; I would expect him to begin the season there.

19. Ricky Cabrera - INF - High-A Dayton



18. Mason Neville - OF- Single-A Daytona

The Reds drafted Mason Neville with their fourth-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The Golden Spikes Award semi-finalist led all of college baseball in home runs with 26 in 2025. He slashed .290/.429/.724 with 57 RBIs and 16 doubles. While in high school, scouts compared him to a young Cody Bellinger. He is above-average athletically and has the range and arm to play center field long-term. Neville made his professional debut in 2025. He played in 23 games, slashing .247/.333/.442 with 11 extra-base hits, including two home runs. He will most likely debut in Single-A, but I would not be surprised to see him in High-A.



17. Stharlin Torres - RHP - Arizona Complex League

16. Zach Maxwell - RHP - MLB

15. Mason Morris - RHP - Single-A Dayton



14. Aaron Watson - RHP - Arizona Complex League

Aaron Watson was selected with the Reds' second pick in the 2025 MLB draft. The 6'5" right-hander was committed to play college ball at the University of Florida. The Reds paid over slot value to get him to sign, getting him to sign for $2.75 million. Scouts give him a high floor and a very high ceiling as he fills into his frame. He throws a fastball that stays around 95 miles per hour with sink; he also throws a low slider and a changeup. He has a good command of his pitches already, at just 18 years old. He was the number-one overall prospect out of the state of Florida and the 27th-ranked player in the country. He will most likely debut in the Arizona Complex League to start 2026.



13. Jose Franco - RHP - Triple-A Louisville

12. Carlos Jorge - OF - High-A Dayton

11. Liberts Aponte - SS - Dominican Summer League

