Nick Krall Is Optimistic Reds Are Ready To Take Developmental Leap

CINCINNATI – The Reds are fresh off of their first postseason appearance since 2020 and are looking to take that next leap into becoming a serious threat in the National League Central.

Reds President of Baseball Operation Nick Krall appeared on MLB Network to talk about the roster moves they made this offseason and how they plan to take the leap from young team, to contender.

"It's something I'm really excited about." Krall said. "We've got a really top-end starting pitching staff. We had to make some adjustments; we lost a bunch of guys to free agency in the bullpen, so we had to rebuild that, and being able to add guys like Eugenio Suarez to the offense is going to be a huge help to this group."

The Reds are a young team, but this is the third season of the core playing together as well as the second season under future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona. Nick Krall feels optimistic that the team is ready for the challenge.

"We've had a young team over the last couple of years," Krall said. "Now it's time to take that step forward. Last year we took a step, got to the postseason, and it was really exciting to the group. We want to continue to take that next step and continue to improve this team and figure out how to continue to go."

While the Pirates have had a good offseason as well as the Cubs the division feels wide open. The Brewers subtracted some key pieces, but somehow they find a way to compete. The Reds are banking on their core to finally push through and take the leap to be a legit threat in the division.

Spring Training is in full swing as the Reds are looking to fill-out their roster going into the season.





