On Sunday, Roger Straz and I gave our end-of-season top-30 Cincinnati Reds prospect rankings on the Red Hot Reds podcast. Here is part one of that list, ranking 21 through 30, with key stats for each player.

30. Ty Floyd - RHP - Single-A

Ty Floyd was the 38th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU. He finished his final season in college 7-0 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 11.9 strikeouts per nine in 91 innings pitched. He was the team's number-two pitcher behind eventual number-one pick, Paul Skeens. His professional career has been a struggle; the 24-year-old has undergone two significant surgeries on his throwing arm and has yet to pitch a full season to date. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025 and will miss most of the 2026 season.

29. Trevor Kuncl - RHP - Double-A

28. Cole Schoenwetter - RHP - Single-A

27. Angel Salio - Infield - Dominican Summer League

26. Pablo Nunez - Outfield - Arizona Complex League

Nunez signed with the Reds in the 2024 International signing period. In his second season in the Dominican Summer League, the 18-year-old set a record for the highest on-base percentage in the League's history. He slashed .327/.542/.413 with six extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases. The outfielder is currently playing in the Australian Baseball League and is putting on a show. He is slashing .475/.553/.550 with three doubles and has also thrown out two runners at home. He is slated to play in the Arizona Complex League to start the season.

25. Ethan O'Donnell - Outfield - Double-A

24. Alfredo Alcantara - Infield - Single-A

23. JeanPierre Ortiz - RHP - Single-A

22. Luke Hayden - RHP - High-A



21. Arnaldo Lantigua - Outfield - Single-A

The Reds acquired the 19-year-old outfielder from the Dodgers in 2025 so that Los Angeles could clear room to sign Roki Sasaki. In his final season in the Dodgers organization, he slashed .301/.430/.575 with 11 home runs in the Dominican Summer League. With the Reds, Lantigua debuted in the ACL. He played in 49 games with the ACL Reds, slashing .268/.345/.519 with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, and 40 RBIs. He was promoted to Single-A in Dayton in July. He cooled off once he was promoted, slashing .261/.318/.445 with two home runs, but he also hit 12 doubles with 16 RBIs. Scouts like Lantigua's feel for the strike zone. He has plus power, an above-average arm, and has shown good plate discipline early on in his pro career.

