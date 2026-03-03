New Faces Appear in Latest Cincinnati Reds Top-30 Prospect Rankings

CINCINNATI – MLB Pipeline has released their official top-30 list for each team. The Reds have a few new faces added for 2026.

Highlighted by Sal Stewart, Alfredo Duno, Steele Hall, Rhett Lowder and Tyson Lewis in the top-5. The Reds have several new prospects listed.

Sal Stewart Alfredo Duno Steele Hall Rhett Lowder Tyson Lewis Hector Rodriguez Cam Collier Edwin Arroyo Chase Petty Aaron Watson Sheng-En Lin Jose Franco Mason Morris Liberts Aponte Adolfo Sanchez Arnaldo Lantigua Leo Balcazar Carlos Jorge Tyler Callihan Zach Maxwell Julian Aguiar Luke Holman Mason Neville Jirvin Morillo Ricky Cabrera Stharlin Torres JeanPierre Ortiz Angel Nunez Jr. Carlos Sanchez Deivi Villafana

Biggest Risers

Stharlin Torres makes his debut on the Reds top-30 list and is at 26. In two seasons in the organization, the 19-year-old is 2-2 with a 1.81 ERA in 24 games. Last season in the ACL, he pitched in 10 games, starting six of them. In his first game, he pitched in relief, tossing three shutout innings with a hit, a walk, and four strikeouts. He made his first start three appearances later. He pitched four shutout innings again with two hits, two strikeouts, and a walk. He finished May with a 1.89 ERA, .179 batting average against him, 22 strikeouts, and just four walks. He finished the season 0-1 with a 1.88 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 44 strikeouts, seven walks, and a .193 batting average against him. Likely pitching in A-ball this year.

Jirvin Morillo also makes his debut on the Reds top-30 list; he is ranked 24th. This season, he is making his United States debut after two seasons in the Dominican Summer League. This offseason, he played winter ball in Australia along with prospects Pablo Nunez and Hansel Jimenez and slashed .288/.359/.425 with a home run and 10 RBIs. In two DSL seasons, he slashed .257/.414/.439 with six home runs and 22 doubles, he walked 63 times and struck out just 46 times in 230 at-bats. Morillo has an average arm, but the Reds love his intangibles and leadership qualities, including improving his English and showing up in Arizona early to get to work for the season ahead.

Spring Training is in full swing as the Reds are in action on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can find the full MLB Pipeline list here to find a bio on each prospect.

