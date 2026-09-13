Cincinnati Reds' Offensive Disaster Has Reached Historic Levels

The Cincinnati Reds' offense has been very bad this season. The fact that Sal Stewart is leading Major League Baseball in RBIs is a testament to his ability, more so than the team around him. Then there's Elly De La Cruz, who has shown over the course of a month that he can be the face of the sport. Outside of those two players, it's been nothing but very, very bad hitting.

How bad has the Reds' offense been this season? They currently are on pace to do something that only one other team has done in two separate categories in Major League History.

It's Been A Disaster On Offense This Season

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) prepares to bat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds currently have four players that have logged 200 or more plate appearances and are hitting below .200 on the season: TJ Friedl, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Noelvi Marte, and Matt McLain. The stat was posted by Matt Wilkes on social media. The only other team over the last 115 years was the 2014 Chicago Cubs.

Yes, that Cubs team went on to win the World Series just two seasons later, but that team had one of the best farm systems in recent history with prospects like Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Jorge Soler, Kyle Hendricks, Albert Almora Jr and Kyle Schwarber. The Reds farm system is currently ranked as one of the worst in Major League Baseball.

The bad news doesn't stop there; it gets worse. The Reds also have two players batting under .165 on the season with 200 or more plate apperances. Friedl is batting .162, and Hayes is batting .148. According to Wilkes on X, the only other team to do so was the 1968 Detroit Tigers. That Tigers team won the World Series that season. That's not happening for Cincinnati, unfortunately, who will likely be eliminated from playoff contention within the next couple of days.

It's just been an extreme disappointment of a season in every way for the Reds this season.

The Reds' Tough September Schedule Has Showcased Every Flaw With This Team

Sep 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) watches Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) run the bases after giving up a two run home run in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have been outscored 56-15 this week as they are looking to avoid a winless week and a six-game losing streak. The schedule doesn't let up as the Dodgers roll into Great American Ballpark on Monday for a four-game series before they play the Cubs for their final home series of the season over the weekend.

Pitching has been even worse for the Reds, who were shelled 20-0 on Friday night against the Brewers. They rank 20th in strikeouts, 28th in team ERA (4.90), sixth in hits allowed (1,289), third in runs allowed (766), third in earned runs (712), fifth in home runs allowed (195), first in walks (610), 28th in WHIP (1.45), and 26th in batting average against (.255). For context, their offense ranks last in batting average (.230).

During this recent losing streak, outside of De La Cruz and Stewart on offense, they do not have anyone else to pick them up when they go through a cold streak. The Reds need to take a hard look in the mirror if they want to build a serious contender in the future, before it's too late.