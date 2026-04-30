Cincinnati Reds Reach Milestone Not Seen in 20 Years

The Cincinnati Reds are 20-11 and sit alone at the top of the National League Central Division. Yes, you read that right.

It's the end of April and the Reds lead the division. It's the first time the Reds have been in first place in the NL Central at the end of April since 2006.

This Reds team feels special. They reached 20 wins in just 31 games in 2026, their fastest pace since 2006 (29 games) and one of the quickest starts the franchise has had in nearly two decades, especially compared to recent years like 2025 (41 games), 2024 and 2023 (47), and as far back as 2022 (55).

Finding Ways to Win

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Connor Phillips (34) reacts after a play in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After a huge night from Elly De La Cruz powered the Reds to a series-opening win, and with Sal Stewart already delivering big moments early this season, Thursday’s victory belonged to Nathaniel Lowe, Spencer Steer, and TJ Friedl.

Andrew Abbott also deserves plenty of praise after settling down after allowing a two-run home run in the first inning to go six innings without allowing another run.

In the second inning, Lowe took a hanging changeup from former Red Michael Lorenzen 399 feet into the right field seats to get the Reds back within one. Then, in the fifth, Friedl hit a 94 mph fastball into the right field seats with a man on base to give the Reds a 3-2 lead.

Lowe has played in every game since Eugenio Suarez was placed on the injured list last Friday and he's hit five home runs since then. The Reds getting Lowe on a minor league deal feels like the deal of the offseason.

Friedl has struggled this season, but came up in the clutch on Thursday.

"Yeah, got one down and in," Friedl said. "The biggest thing is just being on time on the heaters right now. For me, that was getting a good pitch to hit and letting the rest take care of itself."

"Just being more aggressive. Being on top of the fastball is the biggest thing. If you're on time for the fastball, you're on time for everything else. Just keep taking it day by day."

Steer added an RBI single and an RBI double later in the game to cap off the scoring.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona said he's confident TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer will get to their level and it's already starting to show.

"Yeah, we will enjoy watching them get to their level," Francona said. "Because they will.'

Francona Praises the Defense

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) throws to first to get Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After the game, Francona praised his defense, in particular Elly De La Cruz's defense.

"Elly...I am not sure I've ever seen someone get thrown out from short right (field). That is pretty impressive."