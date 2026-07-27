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Cincinnati Reds Resume Battle for the Ohio Cup vs. Guardians in Three-Game Series

The battle for the state of Ohio is set to be decided.
Tyler Reed|
Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have looked like a completely different team since play resumed after the MLB All-Star Break.

Their 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday gave the Reds their third straight series win at a time when they really need it, moving to 49-55 on the year.

The future may be uncertain for this franchise, but what isn't uncertain is that the Cleveland Guardians (54-53) are coming to Great American Ball Park on Monday night to hold bragging rights as the best team in the state of Ohio.

Yes, the battle for the Ohip Cup is set to resume later today. Back in May, the Guardians took two out of the three against the Reds in Cleveland. In order for the Reds to be the clear winners in this rivalry, they will need to bring out the brooms.

Let's take a closer look at all the action set to go down in Cincinnati in this three-game series.

No Better Way To Start

Chase Burn
Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday's series opener will see Reds rookie All-Star Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA) on the mound against the Guardians' Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60 ERA).

There's been a lot of talk about when the Reds may shut down Burns for the season. While that is more than likely going to happen, fans better enjoy what could be his last handful of starts this season.

Brady Singe
Jul 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two on Tuesday will feature Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.78 ERA) taking on Reds starter Brady Singer (5-9, 4.53 ERA).

It hasn't been the ideal season for Singer; however, in his three starts, the right-hander has looked like a completely different pitcher.

In his last start against the Seattle Mariners, Singer clawed his way to 6.2 innings of work, helping the Reds earn a major win on the road.

Rhett Lowde
Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series finale on Wednesday will feature Guardians starter Joey Cantillo (8-6, 4.02 ERA) taking on the Reds' Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.61 ERA).

Lowder has made two starts since returning to the Reds' starting rotation. The first was a brutal outing against the Colorado Rockies, which saw Lowder allow eight runs. However, his second start back was more of what the team needs from the right-hander.

A lot could be on the line when these two teams meet on Wednesday. Lowder will need to bring his A game.

Ke'Bryan Haye
Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be a big week for the Reds on and off the field. With the trade deadline coming up, the Reds front office has a lot of big decisions to make.

Will the team's play against the Guardians to start the week change how the front office sees this team?

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Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.

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