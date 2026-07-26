Reds Steal Series in St. Louis With Three-Run 10th, Win Third Straight Series

The Cincinnati Reds started the second half of the season with three straight series on the road against the Rockies, Mariners, and Cardinals. They won all three, 2-1, wrapping the road trip with a 5-3 win Sunday in St. Louis.

Cincinnati plated three runs in the top of the 10th, giving the Reds their sixth win in nine games to start the second half of the season. The Reds are now 49-55 and will come home for the first time since the All-Star Break to face the Cleveland Guardians in the continuation of the Battle for the Ohio Cup this week.

Reds Steal Series in Top of the 10th, Julian Garcia picks up First Major League Save

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Tyler Stephenson as the magic runner on second base, Sal Stewart led off the top of the 10th. Stephenson went to third on a wild pitch by Cardinals reliever Matt Svanson, and then scored on Stewart's RBI single. Stewart's RBI hit gave the Reds a 3-2 lead. Elly De La Cruz then singled to move Stewart to second, and both runners advanced on Edwin Arroyo's sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Nathaniel Lowe singled in De La Cruz and Stewart to extend the Reds' lead to 5-2.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the 10th, but Julian Garcia prevented further damage and picked up his first Major League save. Garcia debuted last month for the Reds after being a 10th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies way back in 2016.

Andrew Abbott Battles for Quality Start

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He didn't have his best stuff on Sunday, but he had enough for a quality start. You may not pay too much attention or put enough stock into quality starts, but they do matter. It's a good measurement for any pitcher, showing their ability to pitch deep into the game and keep opposing lineups off the scoreboard.

Abbott pitched six innings and limited the Cardinals to just two runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out four, throwing 100 pitches, 58 of them for strikes.

That's not back-to-back starts for Abbott pitching six innings, which have come in Denver and St. Louis. Pretty good. Abbott has also pitched six innings in three of his last four starts and five times in his last 10 starts.

On Deck

Jul 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) fields a ball hit by Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (not pictured) during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crazy as it sounds, the Reds return home for the first time since the All-Star Break this coming week, beginning with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. It's the continuation of the Battle for the Ohio Cup, with the Guardians winning two out of three in Cleveland back in mid-May. The Reds will need to sweep the Guardians to win the Ohio Cup for the second straight season.

Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA) will start the opener on Monday, marking his first home start since signing a contract extension just after the All-Star Break. Brady Singer (5-9, 4.53 ERA) will start on Tuesday, and Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.61 ERA) will start on Wednesday.

For Cleveland, they will be throwing right-hander Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60 ERA) on Monday, right-hander Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.78 ERA) on Tuesday, and left-hander Joey Cantillo (8-6, 4.02 ERA) on Wednesday.

All three games will start at 7:10 E.T. and can be seen on Reds.TV and heard on 700WLW.