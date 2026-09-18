Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Turning Heads With Tremendous Breakout Season

The Cincinnati Reds don't have much to be excited about at the big league level this season. Their roster massively underperformed for most of the season, and it's left the duo of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart out to dry. Still, the Reds have an exciting young trio with De La Cruz, Stewart, and their ace, Chase Burns.

The farm system in Cincinnati hasn't been great either, but there are a few exciting names to keep tabs on. Players like Alfredo Duno, Steele Hall, and Justin Lebron are worth keeping an eye on, but there are some under-the-radar prospects to watch, too.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra recently put together a list with each team's top breakout prospect of the season. For the Reds, they selected young catcher prospect Jirvin Morillo, who burst onto the scene this year and has landed as the No. 9-ranked prospect in the Reds' system, per MLB Pipeline.

Jirvin Morillo Has Been Spectacular for the Reds this Season

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"After signing for $420,000 in January 2024, Morillo spent two summers in the DSL before coming to the U.S," they wrote. "The switch-hitter played all of 2026 at age 19, and hit his way out of the Arizona Complex League to full-season ball and finished with a combined .303/.433/.580 line in 76 total games. His 139 wRC+ is fourth among all Reds’ farmhands with at least 250 plate appearances, and it’s his offensive potential that catapulted him from No. 24 on the preseason Top 30 up into the top 10 for the organization."

Most Reds fans might not have known Morillo's name coming into the season, but he's certainly created waves in the minor leagues this year. This season, he's slashing .303/.433/.580 with an OPS over 1.000 and 38 extra-base hits. Morillo doesn't have great speed, but as a catcher, that's not going to be his calling. He's a solid defensive catcher, but he projects as a bat-first backstop.

Morillo plays a key role in the future of the Reds since he's a catcher. Duno is the team's top catching prospect, but that doesn't mean Morillo doesn't have a clear path to playing in Cincinnati over the next few years. If he can continue to dominate the minor leagues like he's done this year, he could be in Double-A by this time next year.

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