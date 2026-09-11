MLB Analyst Has High Praise for Elly De La Cruz After Historic Stretch

Despite not being an All-Star this season, Elly De La Cruz is having the best season of his career and he's been on an absolute heater of late.

De La Cruz will go into Friday night's game against the Brewers with homers in his last five games.

Going back to August 22, De La Cruz is slashing .449/.500/.812 with a wRC+ of 255, and 13 extra-base hits.

On Thursday, MLB Network's Brian Kenny said De La Cruz is a top five player in the sport.

"He's very close (to being MVP), Kenny said on MLB Now. "He's top five right now. He's top five in the league right now. He is slugging .511, he's got a 139 OPS+...Totality of hitting, he's 5th in WAR, which includes his tremendous throwing arm, his shortstop play, and his base running, which is still superior. He is a top-five guy in the league right now."

Although it's been a disappointing season for the Reds, their young stars have been incredible. Sal Stewart, Chase Burns, and De La Cruz have all shown they're a trio that the front office can build around.

De La Cruz is under team control through 2029. They've yet to win a postseason game with him on the roster. Time is ticking.

Dayton Dragons Win First Postseason Home Game Since 2011

Dayton Dragons baseball fans cheer on their team against the Lansing Lugnuts, Thursday, April 2, 2026, during the season-opener at Jackson Field in Lansing. Dayton won 8-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' High-A minor league affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, won their first home postseason game since 2011 on Thursday night.

Dayton had just five hits on the night, but that was enough to win 3-1 thanks to their great pitching. Kyle McCoy, who the Reds drafted in the 8th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, pitched four scoreless innings.

Trent Hodgdon closed it down in the 9th for his 12th save of the season.

“Just sticking to the plan,” Hodgdon told MLB.com about the 9th inning. “What we've really preached all season, just getting ahead in the count. And [Pitching Coach Willie Blair] always says, get ahead in the count (and) you're going to have success and that was the main thing, just trying to stay ahead the whole time.”

The Dragons will look to move on to the next round in a win or go home matchup on Friday night.

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