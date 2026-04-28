Cincinnati Reds Veteran Pitcher Closing In on Return, Set to Take Crucial Step

The Cincinnati Reds sent left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to Double-A Chattanooga on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. Ferguson was signed by the Reds in free agency over the offseason and sustained a right oblique strain in the spring. He has yet to throw a pitch for the Reds this season.

Here is what Ferguson had to say about the injury when it happened.

"I don’t really know how it happened," Ferguson told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I threw in the game in Surprise. I felt fine during the game. Felt fine after the game. I came in the next day and had what I thought was natural soreness just from spring buildup.”

“I think I was a little bit surprised by the result, to be honest," he said. "When you have an injury in that area … there’s so many unknowns. You want to make sure you’re doing the right thing.”

It is not known how many games or innings the Reds would like Ferguson to throw while on his rehab assignment, but it certainly feels like they're going to take it slow. Cincinnati's bullpen has been among the best in Major League Baseball so there is no reason to rush him back.

Other Reds Injury Updates

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eugneio Suarez was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain, retroactive to April 23, after being scratched from the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Nathaniel Lowe, who filled in for Suarez that night, hit two home runs, including the game-winning walk-off home run in the 9th.

Nick Lodolo threw 50 pitches, 39 of which were strikes, in a rehab start with the High-A Dayton Dragons on Sunday. He gave up two hits, no runs, did not walk a batter, and struck out seven. In fact, the left-hander was so efficient that the Reds had him continue throwing down in the bullpen after he was pulled from the game.

Hunter Greene had right elbow surgery back in early March to remove bone spurs in his elbow and is expected to return sometime in July. Earlier this month, Greene posted on his Instagram story that he threw for the first time since his surgery.

The #Reds today sent LHP Caleb Ferguson to Double-A Chattanooga on a rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/PoRuKtIdem — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 28, 2026

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