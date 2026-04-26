Reds Get Veteran Catcher Back From Injured List, Send Nick Lodolo on Rehab Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds activated catcher Jose Trevino ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers. To make room for him on the roster, they optioned P.J. Higgins to Triple-A Louisville.

They also announced that left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo was sent to High-A Dayton on a rehab assignment.

Trevino has been on the injured list since the beginning of April due to a thoracic spine strain in his back. He played in a rehab game with the Dayton Dragons on Friday and everything went according to plan.

Lodolo has yet to pitch this season due to a blister he suffered in the Spring Training finale. He appeared in a rehab game for Low-A Daytona, but the blister popped up again.

Reds Need Some Offense From Catching Position

Trevino played in just three games this season before hitting the injured list. His offense has never been great, but the Reds need more production from the catcher spot.

Trevino is 1-12 with a walk, no extra-base hits, and three strikeouts on the season. Tyler Stephenson, who is known for his offense, has really struggled as well. Stephenson is slashing .159/.289/.270 with three extra-base hits.

With Stephenson starting the first two games of the series against Detroit, it wouldn't be surprising to see Trevino get the nod behind the dish on Sunday afternoon.

Reds Need Lodolo Back

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Reds are playing great baseball and lead the National League Central with an 18-9 record, they could use Lodolo back.

Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns have been terrific, but Brady Singer, Andrew Abbott, and Brandon Williamson all have an ERA of 4.97 or higher.

When Lodolo is healthy, he's one of the better pitchers in the National League.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Reds own a Major League-best 15-3 record (.824) this season against opponents entering play with a .500-or-better winning percentage...the 2025 Reds went 44-42 (.512) vs teams that finished the year at or above .500.

The Reds are 11-0 in games decided by 2 runs or fewer...the 11 wins are tied with StL (11-2) for the most in the majors...Their last loss in a 2-run game came on 9/28/25 at Mil (lost, 4-2). The 2025 Reds went 35-38 (.479) in games decided by 2 runs or fewer, the ninth-worst record in the majors.

The Reds have avoided being swept in 36 consecutive home series

At 18-9, the Reds are off to their best start after 26 games since 2006, when they opened the year 18-8.

The #Reds today activated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day injured list and optioned C P.J. Higgins to Triple-A Louisville (post-game 4/25).



Additionally, LHP Nick Lodolo was sent to High-A Dayton on a rehab assignment. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2026