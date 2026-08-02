Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Game Delayed on Sunday Afternoon

The Cincinnati Reds game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday has been delayed. While it's not an official delay, the game has been paused for over 15 minutes due to field conditions.

**Update: The Reds and Pirates are set to resume play. The delay lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Game Highlights

After having just three hits in Saturday's loss, the Reds' offense got off to a quick start on Sunday afternoon when Sal Stewart connected for s 24th home run of the season on a fly ball to left field.

After a JJ Bleday single, Tyler Stephenson drove him in with an RBI double to center and Nathaniel Lowe followed with an RBI single of his own to make it a 3-0 lead.

In the the second, Cincinnati was back at it. Ke'Bryan Hayes hit his furthest home run since 2023 to deep left-center field. It was his fourth home run of the season and his first home against against his former team.

Pittsburgh's starter Mitch Keller got into more trouble in the third and was removed from the game with the bases load. Matt McLain played add on with a sacirfice fly and Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run single to put the Reds up 7-0.

In the fourth, the Pirates finally got one back after Burns started off the inning hitting Jake Mangum with a pitch. Mangum came around to score on a single by Bryan Reynolds.

The rain continued to come down and that is when the grounds crew came out to work on the field. Pirates manager Don Kelly was ejected from the game arguing about the delay.

We will provide an update when we have more information.

Elly De La Cruz Keeps Climbing the Reds Record Books

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single hit by first baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's become almost routine to see Elly De La Cruz make history, and Thursday against the Pirates was just the latest example. His 20th stolen base of the season made him the first player in Reds franchise history to record at least 20 stolen bases in each of his first four Major League seasons, adding another milestone to an already remarkable start to his career.

De La Cruz continues to establish himself as one of baseball's best players. His 10 stolen bases in July led the majors, and with 18 home runs already this season, he's closing in on another rare achievement. If he reaches 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, he'll become just the third player in Reds history to post three consecutive 20-20 seasons, joining Eric Davis and Brandon Phillips. His 159 career stolen bases also rank third-most by any Red through a player's first four seasons since 1900, trailing only Bob Bescher and Billy Hamilton.