Nathaniel Lowe's Game-Winning Infield Single Sends Reds Past Pirates 3-2

When your team is in a funk offensively, you have to rely on your best players to step up, and that's exactly what the Reds did tonight.

After striking out 16 times in their previous game against the Cleveland Guardians, the Reds got help from Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart as each came through with big hits, and Nathaniel Lowe sealed it with a walk-off infield single to lift Cincinnati to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. With the win, the Reds improve to 51-57 and, miraculously, sit less than six games back from the last NL Wild Card spot.

Without further ado, here are some takeaways from another important win for the Reds against the NL Central:

Reds' Stars Deliver the Goods

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) at bat in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Matt McLain started off the inning with a base hit in his return to the lineup, Elly De La Cruz knocked him home with a double into center field to give Cincinnati an early 1-0 lead. Sal Stewart followed with an RBI of his own to score Elly, doubling the Reds' advantage to 2-0.

Now with 80 RBIs in 2026, Stewart is just one RBI away from tying Wally Berger for the second-most RBIs by an MLB rookie through the end of July since 1920, continuing what has been one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in recent memory.

The pair finished the night a combined 4-for-7 at the dish, supplying Cincinnati with almost half of its hits. They weren't the only ones to produce at the plate tonight, however.

After struggling with runners in scoring position all night, Cincinnati finally broke through in the ninth, as Nathaniel Lowe beat the throw to first base to drive in the winning run. It wasn't the hardest-hit ball of the night, but it was one the Reds needed most.

Lowder Solid Again

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowder continues to show encouraging signs since rejoining the starting rotation. Although he earned a no-decision in the contest, Lowder allowed just five hits and two runs over six innings of work, striking out five Pirates in the process. More importantly, he once again gave the Reds a chance to win while continuing to build confidence with each outing.

Elly Makes History

With his two stolen bases tonight, De La Cruz became the first Red in franchise history with 20+ stolen bases in each of his first four career seasons.

The milestone is yet another reminder of the game-changing speed he possesses. At just 24 years old, he continues to establish himself as one of the most dynamic all-around players in baseball while rewriting the Reds' record book.

Up Next

The Reds continue their four-game series with Pittsburgh on Friday as Hunter Greene (2-2, 7.06 ERA) is slated to go up against Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.65 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

The game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.