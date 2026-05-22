Reds Make Bold Pitching Decision After Friday's Postponed Game Vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals were slated to face off on Friday night in Cincinnati, with Chris Paddack getting the ball for the Reds and Kyle Leahy getting the ball for the Cardinals, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Because of rain in Cincinnati, the game was postponed to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader between the two National League Central rivals. With a split doubleheader, each team is given the opportunity to carry a 27th man to help make up for the fact that they need to play two games in one day.

According to Reds reporters Charlie Goldsmith and C Trent Rosecrans, the Reds' 27th man is going to be starting pitcher Chase Petty. Rosecrans reported that Petty will start game two of the doubleheader, with Paddack getting the ball in game one.

Reds' Chase Petty Decision is Best for the Rotation

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) reacts after a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This idea is going to push Brady Singer, who was expected to start on Saturday, back a day. As a result, the Reds will likely use Paddack, Petty, and Singer in the three games against St. Louis. This isn't ideal for this series, but it gives each starting pitcher on the Reds roster an extra day of rest.

Over the course of a full 162-game season, this extra rest adds up.

The decision to bring up Petty is a very bold one, though. He's made one start in the big leagues this season, and it went well for the most part. Petty allowed four hits and three runs against the top-ranked Chicago Cubs offense. For most of the start, he was very effective, and he offered the Reds a rare opportunity to win during their losing streak to kick off May. Cincinnati would lose this game, but it wasn't because of Petty.

Since that start, Petty has struggled in Triple-A.

He surrendered six hits, three walks, and three earned runs across 3 2/3 innings in his first start back at the Triple-A level. Last time out, he gave up eight hits, a home run, and seven earned runs in three innings. With the Reds looking for a way to get additional rest for their pitchers, Petty is coming back to Cincinnati to make a start for the Reds.

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