The series opener between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals will be delayed on Friday night due to weather.

"The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather," the Nationals wrote on social media. "We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. Please visit http://nationals.com/rain or text “AUG7” to 91347 for more information."

We will provide an update when it become available.

*** Update: Tonight's game will begin around 7:45 p.m. ET.

Game Preview

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Petty will make his third start of the season and fifth of his big league career on Friday night against the Nationals. The right-hander last started on May 23 against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on six hits over five innings. Petty has spent most of his time with the Reds out of the bullpen this season, posting a 3.72 ERA across 13 relief appearances compared to a 5.91 ERA in his two starts. He was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier this week.

It'll be a bullpen game for the Reds and they'll look for Petty to give them around two innings to start the game.

Cade Cavalli will make his second career start against the Reds on Friday night, with his first coming in his Major League debut back in 2022. The right-hander has been pitching some of his best baseball lately, going 4-1 with a 2.52 ERA over his last seven starts while holding opposing hitters to a .215 batting average.

Cavalli has also piled up 51 strikeouts compared to just nine walks during that stretch. He last pitched on August 2 against the Braves, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings in a 4-2 loss.

Reds Thriving in Close Games

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) sits in the dugout in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds have been at their best when games come down to the wire this season. Cincinnati is 33-19 in games decided by two runs or fewer, with those 33 wins leading all of Major League Baseball and the 19 losses being the fewest.

The Reds have won six straight games decided by two runs or fewer and 10 of their last 11. They've also won three consecutive one-run games, improving to 17-12 in those contests this season.

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