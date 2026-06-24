Despite the Result, Reds May Have Found a Solid Piece in Bullpen With Julian Garcia

What started as a promising week for the Cincinnati Reds has turned into a feeling this fan base knows all too well.

After picking up back-to-back series wins over the New York Mets and New York Yankees, it was time for the Reds to conquer their demons in the National League Central by finally slaying their beast known as the Milwaukee Brewers. Well, those dreams have now turned into hoping the team doesn't get swept on Wednesday.

After an extra-inning loss on Monday, the Reds would drop the second game in the series 2-0 on Tuesday night. The list of issues in Tuesday's loss may be as big as a Cheesecake Factory menu, but let's try to find some of that optimism some people talk about. The brightest spot in Tuesday's loss may have been from the pitcher who actually earned the loss, recently called-up Julian Garcia.

Dream Moment

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Garcia (57) makes his MLB debut in the top of the fifth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First off, if you've watched the Reds for longer than a week this season, you are probably entitled to compensation. If you are one of those people, chances are you have complained about the bullpen. For most of the season, it has been a dreadful unit, but it may have found a little life in Garcia.

Garcia made his MLB debut on Tuesday. The 31-year-old has had a long journey to the big leagues, and he didn't let his moment go to waste. In 1.2 innings of work, Garcia fanned three and proved that he may be a trusted arm in the bullpen moving forward.

Unfortunately, walks played a role in Garcia getting the loss on Tuesday. St, there was a lot to like from Garcia's performance in front of the home crowd at Great American Ball Park.

When Called On

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) is examined by a trainer after being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garcia's debut was also a memorable one for another reason. Reds starter Nick Lodolo was in the middle of a solid performance, then a comebacker to his left wrist flipped this game on its head.

Lodolo managed to fight through the rest of the fourth inning, but Garcia was tasked with coming into the fifth, in a game that looked like Lodolo could have at least given the Reds six innings or more before the injury.

The circumstances weren't the best, but there was plenty to be impressed about in Garcia's debut. For the rest of the team, there's not enough time in the world to vent those frustrations. On to the next one.