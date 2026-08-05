Nick Lodolo Gets Roughed Up in Rehab Start on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo started on the mound in his first rehab game with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn't his best outing, but stats aren't usually something to worry about in rehab starts. In 4 1/3 innings, the left-hander gave up three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Lodolo threw 65 pitches, 37 of which went for strikes.

Lodolo left July 11th's game against the Chicago Cubs with a blister. Since then, he's committed to changing the grip on his curveball, which is the pitch that supposedly causes the issues.

He threw 15 curveballs on Wednesday afternoon. Opposing hitters swung at just two of them, resulting in one whiff, while six more were called strikes.

After Lodolo threw three innings of live batting practice last week, he felt good about the pitch.

"It feels good," Lodolo told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "I threw a good amount of them. It's definitely something I am excited about and we will see how it plays."

It will be interesting to see how the new breaking ball works, especially once he starts to face big league hitters.

"I feel a lot better with it now that I've kept throwing it. It's not an earth-shattering difference, but there is definitely a small tweak there and hopefully it sets me up to be better."

Sal Stewart Says Football is Not for Him

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart stopped by Bengals training camp on Tuesday morning and he wore a Ja'Marr Chase jersey.

Stewart spoke to the media afterward and joked that he was too scared to play football in high school. He also mentioned the play calls had him quite rattled.

“(Zac Taylor) is a genius mind," Stewart told WCPO's Caleb Noe. "They gave me a play that would get to Joe on the headset. I had no chance. I was lost.”

Stewart said Chase is one of his favorite players in the league and that he and his friends love watching football. He also noted Chase is usually always on his fantasy team.

In 112 games this season with Cincinnati, Stewart is slashing .255/.335/.479 with 47 extra-base hits and a league-leadng 86 RBIs.

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