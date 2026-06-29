Skip to main content
Inside The Reds

Did the Cincinnati Reds Catch a Break Ahead of Massive Road Series vs. Brewers?

If there was ever a time for the Reds to slay the Brewers, it could be now.
Tyler Reed|
Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) slides past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) to score a run during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) slides past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) to score a run during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In this story:

Cincinnati Reds

Even in a series finale defeat, the Cincinnati Reds had a solid weekend in their road trip to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 9-4 loss on Saturday did not tell the whole story of this series, as the Reds would take their first series over a National League Central opponent after winning on Friday and Saturday. What's their prize for finally getting over the hump in the division? A road date with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the past few years, the Brewers have basically taken a stake in the ownership of the Reds. Last week, the Brewers defeated the Reds in their ninth straight series at Great American Ball Park. Does that mean Bob Uecker is getting a statue outside of the park? Things have not gone well against the Brew Crew, but there could be a weakness at the start of this four-game road series that the Red could exploit.

Lucky Break?

Aaron Ashb
Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Charlie Goldsmith shared on his X account that the Brewers had to use all of their stars in the bullpen in their series against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Aaron Ashby, Trevor Megill, and Abner Uribe were all used in two of the three games this series, with Uribe going multiple innings in Sunday's finale against the Cubs.

To beat the Brewers, normally, a team has to go through the onslaught of one of the toughest bullpens in baseball. However, the Reds are catching them at a great time to take advantage. However, can this offense take advantage of the moment?

Cincinnati Red
Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the Reds' offense put up 19 runs over the weekend against the Pirates, the NL Central first-place Brewers are a completely different story.

Last week when the Reds played the Brewers, they only mustered to put six runs on the board in a three game series and were shutout in game two of the series. If you were to tell me the Reds only score six innings in the four-game series with the Brewers this week, I think it's safe to say this season is overcooked more than the ribs your uncle will be grilling out on Independence Day.

The stars have not aligned much for the Reds this season. Outside of a can't believe April, this team has had nightmare after nightmare. If anything is going to change this summer, it starts with this series in Milwaukee. The Reds must take advantage of this opportunity.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.

Share on XFollow tylerreed93
Home/News