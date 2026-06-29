Did the Cincinnati Reds Catch a Break Ahead of Massive Road Series vs. Brewers?

Even in a series finale defeat, the Cincinnati Reds had a solid weekend in their road trip to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 9-4 loss on Saturday did not tell the whole story of this series, as the Reds would take their first series over a National League Central opponent after winning on Friday and Saturday. What's their prize for finally getting over the hump in the division? A road date with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the past few years, the Brewers have basically taken a stake in the ownership of the Reds. Last week, the Brewers defeated the Reds in their ninth straight series at Great American Ball Park. Does that mean Bob Uecker is getting a statue outside of the park? Things have not gone well against the Brew Crew, but there could be a weakness at the start of this four-game road series that the Red could exploit.

Lucky Break?

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Charlie Goldsmith shared on his X account that the Brewers had to use all of their stars in the bullpen in their series against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Aaron Ashby, Trevor Megill, and Abner Uribe were all used in two of the three games this series, with Uribe going multiple innings in Sunday's finale against the Cubs.

To beat the Brewers, normally, a team has to go through the onslaught of one of the toughest bullpens in baseball. However, the Reds are catching them at a great time to take advantage. However, can this offense take advantage of the moment?

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the Reds' offense put up 19 runs over the weekend against the Pirates, the NL Central first-place Brewers are a completely different story.

Last week when the Reds played the Brewers, they only mustered to put six runs on the board in a three game series and were shutout in game two of the series. If you were to tell me the Reds only score six innings in the four-game series with the Brewers this week, I think it's safe to say this season is overcooked more than the ribs your uncle will be grilling out on Independence Day.

The stars have not aligned much for the Reds this season. Outside of a can't believe April, this team has had nightmare after nightmare. If anything is going to change this summer, it starts with this series in Milwaukee. The Reds must take advantage of this opportunity.