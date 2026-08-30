Edwin Arroyo Expected to Get Reps at New Position Down the Stretch

When veteran infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes was placed on the injured list earlier this week, the Reds recalled infielder Edwin Arroyo from Triple-A Louisville.

Arroyo has dominated in Triple-A this season, slashing .309/.377/.547 with 33 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases. However, in 45 games with the Reds, he's struggled, slashing just .242/.284/.280 with four extra-base hits and no home runs.

He also struggled defensively, making five erroors in those 45 games.

Reds manager Terry Francona is interested to see how it goes this time around.

"It’ll be interesting to see,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “A lot of times, when guys come back (to the big leagues), they’re not seeing things for the first time. They know what to expect. It’ll be interesting to see where it goes. Kind of exciting to watch.”

New Position?

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo is unable to field the ball hit for a single by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Goldsmith, Arroyo is expected to see time at third base and could start there on Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds’ future at third base remains up in the air, with Ke’Bryan Hayes struggling mightily and Eugenio Suarez unlikely to have his option picked up for next season.

If Arroyo shows he can produce offensively, along with handle third base, it would be a huge development for the future of the infield.

Why Didn't the Reds Play Him There More in Triple-A?

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) throws to first to get Chicago Cubs designated hitter Carson Kelly (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One criticism of the Reds that has been completely fair over the years is their tendency to ask players to learn new positions at the big-league level despite having very little experience there.

We’ve seen it with Matt McLain in center field, Noelvi Marte in the outfield and Michael Toglia in left field. In each case, the Reds asked a player with limited experience at the position to figure it out in the majors.

Now, they appear to be doing the same thing with Edwin Arroyo. Arroyo has played just five games at third base in his professional career. If the front office and Terry Francona knew playing third base was a possibility for Arroyo, why wasn’t he getting more reps there when he was sent back down to Triple-A?

The Reds have had their share of problems developing top prospects in recent years, and asking young players to learn new positions at the big-league level probably isn’t helping. It’s another questionable decision from a front office that has given fans plenty of reasons to wonder whether it’s the right group to lead this organization moving forward.