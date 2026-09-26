Elly De La Cruz Achieves Another Major Milestone in 2026 Season

Cincinnati Reds superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz made history tonight. In the midst of a dismal 2026 season, Elly has been a huge bright spot.

History Made

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. The Dodgers won, 4-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday, September 25th, Elly De La Cruz recorded his 30th stolen base in the 3rd inning off Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano to achieve the milestone of a 30/30 season. He also hit his 30th double of the season in the same inning. Yesterday, he hit his 30th home run in the 3rd inning off former Reds and current Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle. This is an impressive feat, as Elly missed almost a month in June with a hamstring injury.

Elly becomes the fourth Cincinnati Red to achieve the 30/30 season. Brandon Phillips hit 30 homers and stole 32 bases in 2007; Barry Larkin hit 33 bombs and stole 36 bags, and the first Red to go 30/30 was Eric Davis. Davis had 37 round-trippers and 50 (!) stolen bases.

Tremendous September

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) steals second as Los Angeles Angels second baseman Vaughn Grissom (0) attempts to tag him in the first inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elly achieved this fantastic accomplishment by having an unbelievable last month of the regular season.

Prior to Friday night, Elly had been either leading or second in the following categories: he is first in batting average, second in home runs, second in OBP, first in Slugging, first in OPS, first in hits, and total bases.

So Many Records

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Elly's 30th stolen base, he became the first Cincinnati Red and eighth Major Leaguer since 1900 with at least 30 steals in each of his first 4 career seasons. The last guy to reach this record was Bobby Whitt Jr. (2022-2025). Elly also joined Billy Hamilton (2014-18), Joe Morgan (1972-

77), Bob Bescher (1909-13), and Hans Lobert (1907-10) as the only Reds since 1900 with at least 30 stolen bases in 4 or more consecutive seasons.

Also, Elly's 30 home runs this year are a single-season club record for a switch-hitter. This

surpasses the previous mark of 25 that De La Cruz set during the 2024 campaign. His 30 homers are also the second-most by a primary shortstop in a season in Reds history, behind only Barry Larkin (33) in 1996.

All in all, a tremendous feat by Elly De La Cruz to get 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 2026. Despite all of the struggles of the Cincinnati Reds this year, Elly has been a consistent and hugely entertaining player. He has also worked on the flaws in his game (cutting down strikeouts, fielding errors). Elly has joined the company of Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famers Brandon Phillips, Eric Davis, and Barry Larkin (also an MLB Hall of Famer).

He is a player who should be celebrated while in a Reds uniform.

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