Elly De La Cruz’s Incredible Stretch Has Him on the Doorstep of a Special Achievement

After a home run and a stolen base on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz is one stolen base away from a 30/30 season. But the Reds shortstop isn’t spending much time thinking about the milestone.

“Yeah, I want to, but I’m not thinking about that stuff right now," De La Cruz said after Tuesday night's win over the Atlanta Braves. “I’m just enjoying the game."

He’s certainly giving Reds fans plenty to enjoy, too.

De La Cruz got the Reds on the board early when he connected with his 29th home run of the season on Tuesday. He's continued an incredible stretch at the plate. De La Cruz has a 1.196 OPS over his last 30 games, showing just how much upside he has when things are clicking.

The speed has always been there. When he’s driving the ball like this, he puts even more pressure on opposing pitchers. They have to find a way to keep him in the ballpark, then worry about keeping him from taking the next base if he gets on.

Before De La Cruz's home run on Tuesday, Atlanta starter JR Ritchie had thrown him six balls and one strike. The next pitch, De La Cruz deposited in the right-field seats.

De La Cruz is Enjoying the Hot Stretch

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) steals second base against a tag by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For De La Cruz, though, the approach is simple.

“I enjoy every moment, every time I have the opportunity to go out there and have fun. So I enjoy it 100%.”

A 30/30 season would be another accomplishment for a player who continues to show how much he can impact a game. But his production over the last 30 games is every bit as encouraging as the milestone itself.

This is the kind of stretch that makes you excited about what De La Cruz can do moving forward. The next stolen base and home run will give fans another reason to celebrate. Right now, he’s giving them a reason to watch every time he steps to the plate.

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