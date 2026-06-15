Elly De La Cruz Isn't Quite Ready Yet, But a Rehab Assignment Is Near

The Cincinnati Reds continue to be patient with their star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who has been on the injured list for the entire month of June with a hamstring strain.

The injury happened against the Braves when he came up limping while running out a ball in the gap, bringing his 276-game consecutive games played streak to an end.

On Monday, Reds manager Terry Francona met with the media and provided an update. De La Cruz is set to run the bases the next two days. If all reports come back good, he will go on a minor league rehab assignment over the weekend, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Cincinnati's offense has struggled big time without De La Cruz in the lineup, but they're doing the right thing in making sure he is 100% healthy before returning to play. If De La Cruz were to reaggravate his hamstring injury and be forced to miss even more time, the Reds would be in serious trouble in terms of trying to stay in contention.

Before Sunday's series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Francona said De La Cruz wants to be on the field.

"Elly's chomping at the bit, and we're trying to do what's right, and I think it aggravates him.... we love the fact of how much he wants to play, believe me, and we actually really respect it," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "We still have to do what's right, and I think in these situations, this is where I or we have to defer to medical people, because when Doc says this, and the trainers say this, and Fumo says this, we can't overrule them, that's not going to work."

If De La Cruz stays healthy in his rehab assignment over the weekend, there is a chance he could be activated for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds are just 2-13 against the National League Central this season, so that would be a welcome addition.

The Reds face the Mets on Monday in Game One of a three-game series. Chase Burns will take the mound for the Reds.

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