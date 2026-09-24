Elly De La Cruz Sends Clear Message as Cincinnati Reds' Window Shrinks

The Reds have clearly struck gold in their young superstar Elly De La Cruz. He's improved in every aspect of his game in each of his first four seasons, and in 2026, he has developed into a legitimate MVP candidate.

The Reds' season as a whole has been severely underwhelming. The Reds failed to get back to the playoffs after earning their first playoff appearance in 12 years last season.

The Window With Elly De La Cruz is Shrinking

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz is going into his first year of arbitration this offseason. That means his salary will see a significant increase. Based on his performance this season, it could be more than the Reds expect. The 24-year-old is putting together his best overall season and is closing in on a potential 30/30 season. His defense has improved vastly over his last two seasons, and he's hitting for a higher average and power.

He's improved his batting average by 20 points over his career high; his on-base percentage is 31 points higher than his career high; his slugging percentage is 46 points higher than his previous career high; and he has a career-best 29 home runs and has fewer strikeouts this season than in any previous full season of play.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted to. De La Cruz told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard, "That’s ok, though. We’re going to have good seasons and bad seasons. We need to get it together for next year.”

One thing he has made clear, at least for now, is that he is not the guy who will speak for the team on how things are going. He controls what he can control, and that is how he plays on the field

“I’m not the guy who speaks for all. I don’t like to speak a lot. I just watch, listen, and learn from the bad things and the good things.”

One thing that is certain: he is only under team control through the 2029 season, and it is highly unlikely he will be retained. The Reds will not be able to afford his future salary unless there is a massive overhaul to the salary structure. Even then, he could still choose to play elsewhere.

Failing To Develop Young Talent When It Arrives At The Big League Level, Uncertainty For 2027

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Carlos Jorge (38) shown in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another key area of failure over the last several years is the continued development of young players when they reach the big-league level. De La Cruz, Chase Burns, and Sal Stewart have been exceptions. The team needs to put more resources into player development over the offseason.

Edwin Arroyo is a prime example of this. His Triple-A numbers this season were the best of his career. When he reached the Major League level, he struggled mightily, and it did not look like there was any process to help him develop. The Reds seemingly rely on sending players back to Triple-A to get hot and hope that it continues when they get called back up.

The Reds also have been without pitching coach Derek Johnson, who has been on a leave of absence since June, and there has yet to be an announcement from the team about his future. The team did not trade impending free agent Tyler Stephenson at the trade deadline. If he isn't re-signed, they will need to find another catcher. Pitching depth will be a concern for 2027 also. Hunter Greene will miss all of next season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in August. They are expected to extend Brady Singer a $23 million qualifying offer this offseason, a huge chunk of money that will leave them with limited resources to fill out the roster.

If you're a fan of this franchise, it's been hard to watch over the last 26 seasons. The team is rumored to keep the current front office intact, with a lot of uncertainty going into the offseason. The team hasn't had a 90-win season since 2013, also the last time they won the division. The Reds avoided finishing in last place in their division from 1984 through 2014. Since 2014, the Reds have finished in last place in the division five times.