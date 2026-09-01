Eugenio Suarez Set to Miss Time With Reds for Rare and Special Reason

Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez will not be with the team for their games against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it's for a pretty special reason.

Reds broadcaster Jim Day reported during Monday's game that Suarez is set to take his naturalization test as he works toward becoming a United States citizen. Suarez was born in Venezuela, but Day said he absolutely loves the United States.

The 35-year-old returned to Cincinnati this season after he spent seven years with the Reds from 2015-21. He's always had a special relationship with the city of Cincinnati and the fans, which makes this a very cool moment for him and his family.

John Sadak said it perfectly on the broadcast.

"Go get them, Geno."

Reds’ Power Surge Continues

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) gestures after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Monday’s game, the Reds had emerged as one of the best power-hitting teams in baseball, ranking fourth in the majors with 183 home runs. Cincinnati has scored 49.6% of its runs via the long ball, the highest rate in baseball, and has hit four or more homers in an MLB-leading 12 games, the most by a Reds team since at least 1900.

The Reds also led the majors with 11 sets of back-to-back homers and 36 opposite-field home runs. They entered Monday on pace to hit 216 homers this season, which would mark the 10th time in franchise history that they have reached 200.

Sal Stewart Continues Historic Rookie Season

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) prepares to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Monday’s game, Sal Stewart continued to put together one of the best rookie seasons in Reds history. Stewart led Cincinnati with 31 home runs and 105 RBI, while also leading all Major League hitters in RBI. He was on pace for 124 RBI, which would be the most by a Reds player since Dave Parker drove in 125 runs in 1985.

Stewart is also looking to become just the third rookie since 1920 to lead the majors in RBI, joining Ted Williams and Walt Dropo. His 31 home runs already ranked second-most by a rookie in Reds history, trailing only Frank Robinson’s 38 in 1956.

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