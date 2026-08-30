It's been 11 years since the Cincinnati Reds were last on Sunday Night Baseball and now they'll have to wait just a little bit longer.

Sunday night’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field will start in a rain delay. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET.

Update** - The Reds and Cubs are set to begin at 7:45 ET.

Game Preview

The Reds and Cubs split the first two games of the series, making Sunday night’s matchup the rubber game. Cincinnati will send Chase Burns to the mound as it looks to leave Chicago with a series win.

Burns enters the game with a 14-3 record and 2.77 ERA. The rookie is looking to bounce back after one of his roughest outings of the season, allowing five runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings against the Giants in his last start.

Earlier this week, Burns revealed his that the plan is for him to make every start this season.

“This season, making every start and limiting my pitch count and innings, that’s huge for my body,”Burns told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “That’s the plan. Making every start is the biggest thing. I don’t need to go out there at the end of September and throw 110 pitches. Make every start if I feel great. Constantly communicate with them.”

Shota Imanaga will take the mound for the Cubs. The left-hander is 8-9 with a 3.78 ERA over 26 starts this season. He's coming off a start where he made it through just two innings against the Seattle Mariners. He gave up two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out four, but needed 74 pitches to get through the two innings.

Sal Stewart Continues Historic Rookie Season

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) looks to throw the ball to the crowd against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sal Stewart enters Sunday night leading the Reds with 30 home runs, 104 RBI, 138 hits and 252 total bases. His 104 RBI are the most in the majors and have already surpassed Jim Greengrass’ previous franchise rookie record of 100, set in 1953.

Stewart is currently on pace for 123 RBI, which would be the most by a Reds hitter since Dave Parker drove in 125 runs in 1985. He also has a chance to become just the third rookie since 1920 to lead the majors in RBI, joining Ted Williams and Walt Dropo.

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