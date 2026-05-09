Nick Lodolo's Season Debut Spoiled, Reds Drop Eighth Straight in 10-0 Loss to Astros

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds returned home after one of the worst road trips in recent memory. In stops at Pittsburgh and Chicago, the Reds went 0-7 on their journey around the National League Central. This team needed positive vibes, and Friday started with that.

Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo was finally activated for his first start of the season. Unfortunately, it wasn't the storybook return anyone hoped to see.

Let's get into the recap of the Reds' eighth straight loss in the month of May. I just realized there have only been eight days in the month. Will the suffering ever end?

Not The Worst, Not The Best

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) has a seat in the dugout in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lodolo's return to Cincinnati was a sight for sore eyes. This team has had a major weakness when it comes to starting pitching this season. Having one of their biggest names back in the lineup couldn't have come at a better time.

The return for Lodolo might have been one that may have been expected. Making your first start in the middle of the season can be a difficult challenge. Lodolo's day would end after 5.1 innings, where fans saw him give up four earned runs, two strikeouts, and one walk on 78 pitches.

It was an up-and-down day at the office in his first start, but it's still nice to see Lodolo back on the mound in the big leagues.

Missing Bats

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) makes contact as he lines out in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a large enough sample size to announce that this offense is not going to be anything other than what it already is. The month of April saw this unit led by monster performances from Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. With those two now back down to earth, this offense is simply dreadful to watch.

Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows held the Reds scoreless in his seven innings of action. Coming into Friday night, Burrows was in the bottom 10 in walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP).

It's well past time to hit the panic button on this offense.

What's Next?

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Fans wait to enter the ballpark before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It was another forgettable night at the ballpark. This time, it happened to be in front of the home crowd. Although more performances like the one on Friday night will have those crowds looking smaller by the day.

The Reds are still looking for their first win in the month of May, and will get another crack at the Astros on Saturday. Even if you don't believe in jinxes, do something different tomorrow before you sit down to watch this club. It may just lead them to the desperate win they are looking for.