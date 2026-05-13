Former Reds Infielder Showing Massive Power Surge in Orioles System

The Reds designated Christian Encarnacion-Strand for assignment in April, and then eventually traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Encarnacion-Strand came onto the scene in a big way in 2023 when he slashed .270/.328/.477 with 20 extra-base hits in 63 games for Cincinnati.

The Reds acquired the power-hitting infielder from the Twins, along with Spencer Steer, back in 2022 when they traded Tyler Mahle to Minnesota.

After his breakout rookie season in 2023, the slugger couldn't stay on the field. He fractured his wrist in 2024 and appeared in just 39 games for the Reds, slashing .190/.220/.293. In 2025, he dealt with injuries and when he was healthy, he split time between the big leagues and Triple-A Louisville. He appeared in 36 games for the Reds last season, slashing .208/.234/.377 with 10 extra-base hits.

There was almost no realistic path for Encarnacion-Strand to make the big league roster out of camp this season, but it was surprising to see the Reds let him go for nothing.

Encarnacion-Strand Finding His Stride With Orioles

Jul 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) high fives teammates after scoring during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

While it's still the minor leagues, CES is finding his groove with the Norfolk Tides. In 21 games for Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate, he is slashing .298/.344/.571 with 12 extra-base hits, including five home runs.

He's cut his strikeout rate to 25.8% and upped his walk rate up to 7.5%, which is his highest since he was with the Bats in 2023.

However, the concerns he had with Cincinnati are still showing up at Triple-A with the Orioles. He's chasing 39.9% of the time, which we know often times does not translate into big league success. CES's biggest struggles have always been chasing pitches outside of the zone. Throughout all of his stints in Triple-A and the big leagues, 34.2% is the lowest his chase rate has ever been.

Reds manager Terry Francona had this to say about him in the spring.

"He's just so strong that if he swings at good pitches, he's going to do probably OK," Francona told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. "Now, can he do that consistently? He hasn't shown the ability yet that he can."

It wouldn't be surprising to see Encarnacion-Strand get called up to the big leagues at some point this season, but until he learns how to stop chasing balls out of the zone, he probably won't have much success.



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