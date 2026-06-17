From Non-Tendered to All-Star Candidate: JJ Bleday's Remarkable Reds Rise

Just a couple of days after Christmas, the Reds inked outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

The former first-round draft pick was immediately impressed and excited about his opportunity with the Reds.

"I love the ballpark. I love the town. I love the city. It’s just a great organization … and just a great opportunity to play.”

Fast forward six months, Bleday has turned himself into All-Star consideration after starting the season in Triple-A Louisville.

Bleday is slashing .268/.370/.579 with 24 extra-base hits in 44 games with Cincinnati this year.

Recently, MLB.com highlighted the biggest surprise for each team this season, and for the Reds, the choice was an easy one: JJ Bleday.

"Non-tendered by the A’s after a rough 2025 season - both offensively and defensively - Bleday was signed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract by the Reds and then didn’t make the Opening Day roster," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "But since getting recalled April 25, the lefty-hitting Bleday has emerged as one of Cincinnati’s top hitters and at times, has carried the club through tough times and was the NL Player of the Month for May. Batting .265 with a .912 OPS and 11 homers, he is worthy of All-Star consideration."

What Changed for Bleday

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) drops his bat after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com's Brent Maguire, one of the biggest reasons for Bleday's breakout has been a significant adjustment to his setup at the plate. Maguire noted that Bleday has opened his batting stance from 11 degrees in 2025 to 27 degrees this season, a change that has helped transform him into one of baseball's most extreme air-ball hitters.

The results have been dramatic. Per Maguire, 76.9% of Bleday's batted balls this season have been hit in the air (fly balls, line drives, or pop-ups), the third-highest rate among hitters with at least 25 batted balls. Even more importantly, Bleday is pulling 33.3% of his airborne contact, a top-10 mark in the majors. Since 2025, hitters across baseball have slugged 1.212 on pulled balls hit in the air, making it one of the most productive types of contact in the game.

Bleday leads the Reds with an OPS of .949.

While he signed a one-year deal, he is still under team control for two additional years. If the Reds fall out of contention, will they look to deal him while he's playing the best baseball of his career, or will they hold onto him for the next two seasons?

Regardless of what happens next, Bleday has been one of the best signings of the offseason.