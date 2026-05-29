Graham Ashcraft Shares Details on UCL Sprain as Reds Bullpen Takes Major Hit

The Cincinnati Reds are set for a major series this weekend at Great American Ball Park. On Friday night, the team will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are the hottest team in baseball at the moment, and the Reds will have a major chance to make a statement to the rest of the league. Unfortunately, they will be trying to make that statement without one of their best arms in the bullpen.

On Friday, the Reds announced that right-hander Graham Ashcraft would be heading to the 60-day injured list due to a UCL sprain in his right forearm. Anytime a UCL sprain is announced, the fear of Tommy John Surgery is felt; however, fans can breathe a sigh of relief at the moment.

Brutal Injury

May 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

When speaking with the media on Friday, Ashcraft revealed that he felt discomfort in his arm during his only appearance in the series with the New York Mets on Monday. An MRI revealed that Ashcraft had suffered a UCL injury, and for now, Tommy John Surgery looks to be avoided. Ashcraft will be taking injections and is expected to miss multiple months.

“It’s a punch in the gut. It just seems like we are getting unlucky with guys going down right now. It’s part of the game,” Ashcraft told Charlie Clifford when talking about the string of bad luck this pitching staff has had when it comes to injuries this season.

Ashcraft has made 26 appearances for the Reds this season. In that time, the veteran reliever has pitched 27 innings, adding 32 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.33.

Next Man Up

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Yunior Marte (84) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's tough to talk about when anyone is injured, but even Ashcraft would be in the next man up mentality. With his injury, the Reds have made the decision to call up Yunior Marte from the Louisville Bats.

This season in Louisville, Marte has appeared in 20 games, pitched 19 innings, and earned 26 strikeouts in that time. Marte's ERA sits at 5.12. The ERA may not be what fans want to say, but at this point, where can the Reds turn for help?

Just when it feels like things are turning a corner for this club, they have the rug ripped right out from under them. After winning the series in New York, it felt like the tides were shifting for this team to finally find its health, and maybe steal a series from the best team in baseball.

Now, the climb to the top is looking even harder.