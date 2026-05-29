Hunter Greene Reveals Massive Difference During Recovery From Elbow Injury

While the Reds got some brutal injury news when it comes to relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft, there is some good news from starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who continues to recover from his offseason surgery to remove bone chips and loose bodies from his arm.

Greene spoke to the media ahead of Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. The first question he was asked on if he can feel the difference in his elbow.

"Huge difference," Greene told Mike Petgraglia. "Massive difference. It's like a light switch. I was actually just having this conversation with Burke not too long ago. As professionals, we are so used to pushing through discomfort and then once the discomfort is gone, you're like this is what it's supposed to feel like."

The Reds have definitely missed their ace, but they're still three games above .500, 55 games into the season.

Greene said he's gained a different perspective through his rehab.

"Every time I have to rehab, there is a different perspective that I get and my situation is not nearly as daunting or bad compared to other guys. Other guys who aren't prospects or don't have a fast track to the big leagues, or are just in a little bit of a different situation where they might not have a home to come to, like I have, which is Cincinnati and being around my teammates and being around staff."

"It's special to have those epiphanies and those moments. It gives you that perspective. It's not as bad as I feel. Everybody is panicking and says, 'you know, sidelined again.' Well, it's my career and my life and my life. You don't think I am the most frustrated and affected by it? When you go through that and see other people's situations, I think that has been the most eye-opening through my experience so far."

Greene fully expects to be himself when he is back.

"The expectation when I get back is to be healthy and is to dominate."

Greene started 19 games for the Reds in 2025 and had an ERA of 2.76 in 107 2/3 innings to go along with 132 strikeouts.

The Reds look forward to welcoming back Greene to the rotation with open arms.

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