If the Cincinnati Reds Sell, These Are The Prospects Fans Should Watch

The Cincinnati Reds find themselves in the midst of a rough patch of baseball. So bad that they have the worst record in baseball since May 1 after winning 20 games through April. With the trade deadline just a month away, the question looms if the Reds will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. If their recent trend continues, they should look to sell. If so, here are a couple of prospects that I think should receive significant playing time at the big league level to finish the season.

Hector Rodriguez Looks Ready To Contribute In Cincinnati

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rodriguez is having a great season in Triple-A, slashing .289/.366/.540 with 18 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, and 50 RBI. Rodriguez is already on the 40-man roster; the Reds added him over the offseason to protect him from the Rule-5 draft. While the outfield isn't flashing great production, I still want to see more playing time for Noelvi Marte in right field, and Blake Dunn has played adequately in center field. That leaves left field available with JJ Bleday, Spencer Steer, and Dane Myers taking up the final outfield spots.

If the Reds sell, they most likely look to sell high on Bleday or even Meyers if the right trade is available. That creates an opening for Rodriguez to play nearly every day. The Reds' fifth-ranked prospect is boasting a career-high 10.3 percent walk rate and is swinging far less than he has in the past, dropping his swing percentage by 10 percent and his chase rate is down 12 percent.

The 22-year-old was traded to the Reds in 2022 from the New York Mets in the deal that sent Tyler Naquin to the Mets. The Reds also received pitcher Jose Acuña, who is also in the midst of a great season in Double-A.

Trevor Kuncl Can Be An Addition to the Bullpen

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Reds on field hat is seen on the dugout steps during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The story of Trevor Kuncl is a feel-good story. He transitioned from an infielder to a pitcher while in college and went undrafted. He played independent ball for a few years and in Mexico before the Reds signed him prior to the 2025 season. Kuncl was great last season, pitching in Double-A. He finished the year with a 2.34 ERA with 20 saves in 23 opportunities and was named a Southern League All-Star. Kuncl is a native of Cincinnati, graduating from St. Xavier High School.

This season, he has been a little more inconsistent with his command, already walking more than his total from last season but has shown flashes of being able to be a great reliever. After a five-walk game on June 3, he's walked just four batters over his last eight outings with five strikeouts and three earned runs. Walks have hurt him this season, but he's a pitcher that deserves a shot if there's an opening made.

Long Shot Candidates

Cincinnati Reds have a pitching change in the sixth inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jose Acuna has pitched well this season in his second season in Double-A. He has a .187 batting average against him with a 3.43 ERA in 14 starts. He's someone I'm interested in seeing play at a higher level, and the Reds should bring him up to Triple-A soon. He was in the same trade with Hector Rodriguez, coming over from the Mets.

The Reds signed Michael Toglia over the offseason to a minor league contract. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2019 and debuted in 2022. His best season was in 2024, slashing .218/.311/.446 with 25 home runs. The switch-hitter plays the outfield and first base, showcasing his power in Triple-A this season. He's slashing .257/.360/.545 with 19 home runs, 18 doubles, a triple, and 53 RBI. If the team moves on from Nathaniel Lowe at the deadline, Toglia can be a replacement for him to come off the bench and play first base.

A fun one for me is Ruben Ibarra. Ibarra has yet to play past Double-A and is in his third year at that level. The 27-year-old has big power but strikes out at a 26 percent rate. He's the most unlikely of this bunch, but if the Reds are in full tank mode, why not? Ibarra is slashing .245/.352/.454 with 23 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

The Reds, currently with a 37-42 record and in last place in the NL Central, have just a few weeks to decide whether to become sellers or not.