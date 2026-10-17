If the Reds Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change
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It would be really cool to be watching the Cincinnati Reds play some postseason baseball. Unfortunately, not all dreams can become reality.
One year ago, Reds fans were watching their team in the playoffs for the first time since the shortened 2020 season. Just like that season, the Reds were swept in the Wild Card, this time by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The postseason success hasn't been there in over 30 years, but getting to the dance is the first step. How can the Reds get back to the postseason in 2027? Let's take a closer look at what will get them over the hump.
Major Change
Let's start with what went wrong this season. Honestly, everything could be listed. From starting pitching injuries to an inability to find bats in the infield and outfield, the Reds struggled massively.
The roster has to look a lot different next season, and that means possibly parting ways with some major names.
When it comes to the starting rotation, injuries derailed the season. If it wasn't for Chase Burns, the Reds may not have had one arm they could trust by the time September rolled around.
The front office has to add a starting arm, quite possibly multiple starting arms, given that the team will be without Hunter Greene in 2027. Also, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team listened to offers on Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott this winter.
Outfield bats have already been mentioned. Bringing JJ Bleday back is fine, but the Reds have to find a few more talents they can trust in the everyday lineup.
When it comes to the infield, the Reds cannot have Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain taking up most of the reps at second and third base.
In my opinion, the infield should look like Sal Stewart at third, Elly De La Cruz at shortstop, possibly a free agent acquisition at second, and Spencer Steer at first. However, if Steer is a name the front office is interested in moving, that would put Stewart back at first, leaving another situation at third.
Moving On?
There's also a major decision hanging over this team. If the front office feels that they don't want to be involved in the inevitable bidding war for De La Cruz, then the Reds have to make a deal.
That means the "rebuild" is in full swing. The Reds cannot afford to take the gamble on keeping their superstar shortstop in free agency. That means a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon. If the Reds are dreaming about postseason play, trading De La Cruz isn't ideal. But it may very well be the team's best chance to build a legitimate playoff team that has a chance at winning a series.
Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93