If the Reds Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change

It would be really cool to be watching the Cincinnati Reds play some postseason baseball. Unfortunately, not all dreams can become reality.

One year ago, Reds fans were watching their team in the playoffs for the first time since the shortened 2020 season. Just like that season, the Reds were swept in the Wild Card, this time by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The postseason success hasn't been there in over 30 years, but getting to the dance is the first step. How can the Reds get back to the postseason in 2027? Let's take a closer look at what will get them over the hump.

Major Change

Sep 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with what went wrong this season. Honestly, everything could be listed. From starting pitching injuries to an inability to find bats in the infield and outfield, the Reds struggled massively.

The roster has to look a lot different next season, and that means possibly parting ways with some major names.

When it comes to the starting rotation, injuries derailed the season. If it wasn't for Chase Burns, the Reds may not have had one arm they could trust by the time September rolled around.

The front office has to add a starting arm, quite possibly multiple starting arms, given that the team will be without Hunter Greene in 2027. Also, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team listened to offers on Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott this winter.

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) breaks his bat a he lines out in the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Reds won 4-3 on a walkoff hit by Blake Dunn, scoring Spencer Steer from second base in the 10th inning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outfield bats have already been mentioned. Bringing JJ Bleday back is fine, but the Reds have to find a few more talents they can trust in the everyday lineup.

When it comes to the infield, the Reds cannot have Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain taking up most of the reps at second and third base.

In my opinion, the infield should look like Sal Stewart at third, Elly De La Cruz at shortstop, possibly a free agent acquisition at second, and Spencer Steer at first. However, if Steer is a name the front office is interested in moving, that would put Stewart back at first, leaving another situation at third.

Moving On?

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also a major decision hanging over this team. If the front office feels that they don't want to be involved in the inevitable bidding war for De La Cruz, then the Reds have to make a deal.

That means the "rebuild" is in full swing. The Reds cannot afford to take the gamble on keeping their superstar shortstop in free agency. That means a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon. If the Reds are dreaming about postseason play, trading De La Cruz isn't ideal. But it may very well be the team's best chance to build a legitimate playoff team that has a chance at winning a series.