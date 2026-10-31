Instant Impact of Emilio Pagán's Shocking Opt-Out from Deal with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were recently hit with a bombshell, as closer Emilio Pagán opted out of his contract with the team. The righty now lands in free agency, where he could sign a new deal with whichever team he'd like.

Pagán spent three years in Cincinnati, marking his longest tenure with a single team in his 10-year MLB career. Across three years in Cincinnati, Pagán was worth 3.5 WAR, with a 3.44 ERA and 58 saves in 153 appearances.

Reds Should Have Expected Emilio Pagán to Opt Out

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) react after the Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This opt-out shouldn't have shocked the Reds. He was tremendous down the stretch of the season, as he held a 1.71 ERA across his 27 appearances in the second half of the season. Pagán struggled early in the year as he battled lower-body injuries that ended with him on the injured list.

This opt-out is going to have a huge impact on the Reds this offseason. On the bright side, it clears up a good chunk of money that the Reds can now spend elsewhere. Considering how many holes are on the roster, the Reds could put this money to good use. Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz could be contract extension candidates, and the money from Pagán's deal could be used in some sort of extension.

The negative impact is obvious. The Reds lose a closer who converted his last 19 save opportunities last season. His production down the stretch is the main reason that he safely opted out of his contract. He should be able to land a better deal on the open market.

Reds Have a Few Solid Relievers on the Roster

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (47) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds will need to replace Pagán over the course of the offseason. While they could and should explore the free agent market and the trade market, they have a few solid options already on the roster.

Luis Mey was spectacular at times for the Reds. He has a devastating slider with a triple-digit sinker. When he's consistently in and around the strike zone, like he was at the end of the season, he's very dangerous.

Graham Ashcraft is another reasonable option to replace Pagán, though Ashcraft has seen his fair share of struggles as well.

At the end of the day, the Reds need to find an answer. Somebody like Mey, Ashcraft, or even Tejay Antone could be their top reliever next season.

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