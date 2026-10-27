Reds Should Have a Chance to Sign Eugenio Suárez After Latest Contract Projection

The Cincinnati Reds took a risk by signing Eugenio Suárez to a one-year deal worth $15 million last offseason. This put them slightly over the budget that the front office and ownership was comfortable with, but it was a move that showed the fan base that they wanted to take a chance on winning. But it backfired; Suárez struggled early in the year, and the Reds didn't do nearly enough to put themselves in a position to contend for the postseason.

Now, Suárez is a free agent again, and the Reds have a tough decision to make. They could pursue another short-term deal with him, but they run the risk of wasting money on a veteran designated hitter. They could also let him walk, which gives them less of a chance to win games in 2027.

Spotrac recently projected that Suárez would sign a two-year deal worth around $15 million in free agency this winter. Spotrac isn't always exactly right with their projections, but they tend to be close to the mark. If this number holds true for Suárez, the Reds should take a shot on him again.

Reds Should Re-sign Eugenio Suárez if Market Value Holds True

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) watches after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds can't afford much, and the front office seems to make excuses at every turn. But they can afford an additional $7 million on the payroll if it keeps a fan-favorite slugger like Suárez in the lineup for two more years.

Suárez struggled in the first half, as he slashed .208/.285/.388 with 11 home runs in 67 games, but he turned it around in the second half. In 58 games during the second half of the season, the slugger slashed .216/.333/.490 with 15 home runs. This is closer to the pace that the Reds should have expected when they signed him. This second half also proves to the Reds and the rest of the league that he's still capable of slugging with the best hitters in the league.

Suárez is nearing the end of his career, and the Reds should try to keep him in the Queen City for as long as they can. If he's willing to sign a deal for $15 million over two years, it would be foolish for the Reds to allow him to sign it with any other team.

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