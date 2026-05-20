Instant Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Phillies 9-4, Win Series in Philly

Andrew Abbott and Sal Stewart both may be emerging from slumps this month. For sure Abbott has, pitching a stellar game in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon in setting the tone in a 9-4 win for the Reds that gives them the series win.

Stewart may not be completely out of his slump, but he went 4-5 on Wednesday with a home run and three runs scored. That's really encouraging. In the series, Stewart was 5-12 with two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored.

The Reds win their first series since beating the Houston Astros 2-1 on Mother's Day Weekend, and they are now 26-24 on the season.

Andrew Abbott Continues Strong May

May 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) enters the field with catcher P.J. Higgins (65) before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

After struggling through April and raising concerns, Abbott has been outstanding in the month of May. His strong month continued Wednesday afternoon, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits. He threw 64 of his 96 pitches for strikes, which is exactly what you want to see.

In the month of May, Abbott has pitched at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in any of his four starts. In additiopn, Abbott hasn't allowed more than four hits in any of his four starts.

This is the Abbott we saw in the first half of last year. It took him a little bit to get going this year, but he has been looking like the All-Star we saw through the first half of 2025. If Abbott keeps pitching like this, the Reds will be better for it.

Offense Breaks Out

May 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) runs to second after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Reds' offense finally had a big day at the plate, and they only needed one home run. Sal Stewart, who has rebounded nicely throughout this series, connected on a two-run home run to put the Phillies away in the top of the ninth. It was part of a 4-5 day for Stewart, showing shades of what we saw in April.

In addition, Spencer Steer, Nathaniel Lowe, Blake Dunn, and P.J. Higgins all had multiple hits on Wednesday. This is the Reds' offese we saw a lot in April, and they may finally be finding a rhythm at the plate.

On Deck

The Reds now return home this weekend to play the St. Louis Cardinals. Considering the Reds are 1-9 in NL Central play, with nine straight losses, this series is rather crucial as we approach the end of May.

Friday night, the Reds will send right-hander Chris Paddack (0-5, 7.07 ERA) against Cardinals right-hander Kyle Leahy (5-3, 3.94 ERA).

Saturday will see right-hander Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA) for the Reds against Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (4-4, 4.04 ERA).

On Sunday, Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start a Cardinals pitcher that has not been announced.

Friday's start time is at 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW. Saturday's start time is at 7:15 E.T. and is a nationally televised game on FOX.

Sunday's game will start at 1:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.