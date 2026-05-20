Instant Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Phillies 9-4, Win Series in Philly
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Andrew Abbott and Sal Stewart both may be emerging from slumps this month. For sure Abbott has, pitching a stellar game in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon in setting the tone in a 9-4 win for the Reds that gives them the series win.
Stewart may not be completely out of his slump, but he went 4-5 on Wednesday with a home run and three runs scored. That's really encouraging. In the series, Stewart was 5-12 with two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored.
The Reds win their first series since beating the Houston Astros 2-1 on Mother's Day Weekend, and they are now 26-24 on the season.
Andrew Abbott Continues Strong May
After struggling through April and raising concerns, Abbott has been outstanding in the month of May. His strong month continued Wednesday afternoon, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits. He threw 64 of his 96 pitches for strikes, which is exactly what you want to see.
In the month of May, Abbott has pitched at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in any of his four starts. In additiopn, Abbott hasn't allowed more than four hits in any of his four starts.
This is the Abbott we saw in the first half of last year. It took him a little bit to get going this year, but he has been looking like the All-Star we saw through the first half of 2025. If Abbott keeps pitching like this, the Reds will be better for it.
Offense Breaks Out
The Reds' offense finally had a big day at the plate, and they only needed one home run. Sal Stewart, who has rebounded nicely throughout this series, connected on a two-run home run to put the Phillies away in the top of the ninth. It was part of a 4-5 day for Stewart, showing shades of what we saw in April.
In addition, Spencer Steer, Nathaniel Lowe, Blake Dunn, and P.J. Higgins all had multiple hits on Wednesday. This is the Reds' offese we saw a lot in April, and they may finally be finding a rhythm at the plate.
On Deck
The Reds now return home this weekend to play the St. Louis Cardinals. Considering the Reds are 1-9 in NL Central play, with nine straight losses, this series is rather crucial as we approach the end of May.
Friday night, the Reds will send right-hander Chris Paddack (0-5, 7.07 ERA) against Cardinals right-hander Kyle Leahy (5-3, 3.94 ERA).
Saturday will see right-hander Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA) for the Reds against Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (4-4, 4.04 ERA).
On Sunday, Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start a Cardinals pitcher that has not been announced.
Friday's start time is at 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW. Saturday's start time is at 7:15 E.T. and is a nationally televised game on FOX.
Sunday's game will start at 1:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.
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Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati