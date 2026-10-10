Joey Votto Backs Potential Reds-Yankees Trade for Young Infielder

The Cincinnati Reds ended the season in disappointing fashion this year, as they were eliminated from postseason contention after being a sub-.500 team for most of the season. As a result, the Reds are headed into an important offseason that could determine the future of their franchise.

They need to make some moves if they want to find success in the near future. They have Elly De La Cruz, who is one of the best players in the entire league. He ended the season on a high note after dominating down the stretch. Chase Burns is one of the best pitchers in the league while Sal Stewart is one of the best young sluggers in the sport, too.

But the Reds need more, and former franchise star Joey Votto has an idea that he likes: trading for New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe.

Joey Votto 'Likes the Idea' of a Reds Trade for Anthony Volpe

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Anthony Volpe (11) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-tying two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of game three of the ALDS during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. After review the umpires changed the call to spectator interference and Volpe was awarded an RBI double. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One user on X recently mentioned the idea of the Reds trading for Volpe, and Votto responded with a post of his own by writing, "I like this idea."

Volpe obviously wouldn't be coming to Cincinnati in this hypothetical as a shortstop, as the Reds have De La Cruz, but he could still be a useful addition to their infield, especially considering the question marks at third base and second base.

Matt McLain is still young, but he hasn't been good for Cincinnati since 2023. He can only be given so many chances before the Reds look for a new solution at second base. They've also experimented with the idea of moving McLain to the outfield, which could fill a different hole on the team.

Volpe would be valuable to the Reds as a second baseman. He was sent down to the minor leagues halfway through the 2026 season, but after being elevated back to the big-league roster, he hit .265 with a home run, nine RBIs, and four runs scored while also flashing some potential in his short postseason opportunities.

Volpe has been worth 9.5 WAR over four seasons in the big leagues. He's slugged 94 doubles, 16 triples, and 54 home runs over 542 games. Still, his OPS is well below .700 and it's far below the standard for the Yankees.

That makes him the perfect reclamation project for the Reds to consider trading for.

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