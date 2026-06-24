Just as Reds' Pitching Staff Starting to Get Healthy, Nick Lodolo Exits With Injury

Just as the Reds were starting to get healthy, they got some more bad luck. In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game, Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers hit a 107.6 mph liner back at Nick Lodolo. The line drive went off Lodolo’s throwing hand.

Despite clearly being in pain, Lodolo threw a couple of practice pitches and stayed in the game. The Brewers went on to have runners on the corners with no outs and then loaded the bases later in the inning, but Lodolo was able to get Gary Sanchez to fly out to end the threat.

In between innings, Lodolo was pulled from the game and the Reds announced that he had a left wrist contusion.

Pitching Staff Can’t Catch a Break

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session with pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds have yet to have their full rotation healthy at one time. Hunter Greene has missed the entire season due to having surgery on his throwing arm in Spring Training to remove loose bodies and bone spurs. Greene is slowly rehabbing back and made his second rehab start on Tuesday night with the Louisville Bats.

We won’t know more until we hear from Terry Francona after the game, but best case scenario is that the Reds were simply being cautious and Lodolo will be able to make his best start. Worst case scenario would be some sort of fracture.

Julian Garcia Makes Big League Debut

Julian Garcia came on in relief for Lodolo and pitched a scoreless fifth inning and got the first two outs of the sixth inning before issuing a walk and being pulled for Caleb Ferguson. It was Garcia’s Major League debut.

The 31-year-old was called up on Monday when Pierce Johnson was activated from the injured list, Zach Maxwell was sent down to Triple-A Louisville, and Chris Paddack was designated for assignment.

“I love this game, and I know I can still play at a high level,” Garcia told C Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. “I just needed someone to give me a shot — and last year the Reds did so.”

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