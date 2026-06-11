Latest Elly De La Cruz-Yankees Trade Idea Is Completely Unrealistic

Ever since Elly De La Cruz debuted for the Cincinnati Reds a few years ago, there has been speculation that he would leave town as early as possible. Historically, the Reds don't spend enough money to hold onto stars, aside from a few, and De La Cruz had all the makings of a superstar.

Each year since his rookie season, there has been speculation that he would eventually be traded, but it's never been anything more than fan speculation. This season, as the Reds fall in the standings and De La Cruz's trade value sits at an all-time high, the speculation is beginning to heat up again.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together a trade idea that would send De La Cruz to the New York Yankees in exchange for George Lombard Jr., Carlos Lagrange, Spencer Jones, and Chase Hampton

"Admittedly, this one is highly unlikely. But the Yankees could make it worth Cincinnati's while if the deadline rolls around and they can't stomach the idea of going into the postseason with Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon as the primary plan for the left half of the infield," Miller wrote. "Because even though the Cincinnati Reds have team control over Elly De La Cruz through 2029, the fact that they haven't been able to ink him to a long-term extension has already become a full-blown thing.

"Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall told MLB.com back in January that they made De La Cruz an offer during 2025 spring training that would've been the largest contract in Reds history, but it wasn't good enough."

But it's incredibly unlikely.

Reds Are Incredibly Unlikely to Trade Elly De La Cruz Right Now

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws out New York Mets right fielder Brett Baty (7) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Reds aren't going to trade De La Cruz this season unless something very drastic changes. He's the engine of their team. He's the player who puts fans in the stands. With him sitting on the injured list right now, it seems as though the Reds don't have a heartbeat. De La Cruz is the backbone of the team right now, and he has multiple years of team control left on his deal.

The proposed trade package is absolutely loaded with talent, though. There are some offers that would be too enticing to decline. This proposed deal might be close, but it wouldn't be enough to pull the superstar away from the Reds, especially considering he's putting together the best year of his career right now, aside from the fact that he sits on the injured list.

The De La Cruz trade speculation is bound to pop up each season, but there hasn't ever been any foundation for the buzz. Until there's a report from the Reds front office, another front office, or De La Cruz's camp, this speculation should be seen as incredibly unlikely.