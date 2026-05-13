Louisville Bats Lineup Change Sparks Major Reds-Edwin Arroyo Buzz

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled to find production in their infield, aside from Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, this season. Stewart has been streaky, but he's finding his stride at the plate again right now. De La Cruz has been incredibly consistent all season, both at the plate and in the field.

But Matt McLain has struggled at second base, and Ke'Bryan Hayes has struggled at third base. As a result, the Reds have been moving Stewart around to play second base or third base in order to find a way to get more offense in their lineup.

But top infield prospect Edwin Arroyo has been crushing the ball at the Triple-A level, which has resulted in fans calling for him to be promoted to the big leagues.

Edwin Arroyo is Out of the Louisville Bats Lineup on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs drills , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Bats put out their lineup for an afternoon game, and it didn't include Arroyo at all. The infield consisted of Michael Toglia at first base, Michael Chavis at third base, Ivan Johnson at second base, and Garrett Hampson at shortstop.

Arroyo is the Bats' best player and is scorching hot at the plate. He's slashing .342/.408/.590 with an OPS of .998, eight home runs, eight doubles, and four triples. It's been his best season at the plate for his entire professional career, and it's all come at the Triple-A level.

Arroyo crushed his eighth homer of the season on Tuesday night. It was one of his more impressive batted balls this season, as it traveled 428 feet and was hit at over 107 miles per hour.

Could This Mean Edwin Arroyo is Headed to Cincinnati?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact that the Bats didn't have their hottest hitter in the lineup on Wednesday could simply be an off day. Or it could be something more.

The Reds would need to make a tough decision if they're going to call Arroyo up to the big leagues. Hayes has struggled the most, but he doesn't have any options, and he's under contract for a few more seasons, so his spot on the roster is safe. McLain would be a shocking player to demote.

The most likely move would be sending Blake Dunn to Triple-A while sliding Spencer Steer back out to the outfield more often.

This doesn't mean a move is being made, but it's certainly something to monitor.

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