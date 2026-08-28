Matt McLain Makes Feelings Clear on Potential MLB Lockout

It's becoming more and more likely that a Major League Baseball lockout is going to happen. As the 2026 season winds down, the Cincinnati Reds infielder isn't hiding how he feels about the situation.

MLB's current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1, and negotiations between the league and the MLB Players Association have already begun. One of the biggest issues separating the two sides is MLB's push for a salary cap and floor system, something the players have strongly opposed.

McLain made it clear that he's prepared for what could come next when he appeared on the FUNanical Podcast hosted by Sharefax Credit Union.

"I think we are. I actually know we are," McLain said when asked if players are prepared to miss games.

McLain Wants the Players to Fight Back

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) throws to first to get Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLain understands that a lockout is likely going to happen, but said it's a matter of whether they miss games or not. But McLain certainly doesn't want the players to back down during negotiations.

"The lockout situation looks like it's going to happen," McLain said. "I want us to fight for what we want. I don't want us to cave at all. I feel like a lot of guys are on that same page... I hope we take it to them (the owners)."

It's a strong stance from McLain, but also a stance that most players are going to agree with.

Latest Proposal

Dec 8, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest proposal from the owners includes a hard salary cap and floor, where the cap would be set at $245.3 million and the floor would be set at $171.2 million.

For reference, the Reds' 2026 Opening Day payroll ranked near the bottom third of the league at around $126.5 million.

The players have and are likely going to continue to strongly oppose any sort of cap.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has remained optimistic publicly, recently saying the league is "planning on playing baseball next year." The two sides have been meeting regularly, but there remains plenty to work through before the current agreement expires.

For Reds fans, these negotiations will be very interesting to follow. The Reds have operated as one of baseball's smallest-market teams for years, making the conversation over payroll disparity and competitive balance especially relevant.

Whether a cap and a floor would actually help small-market teams like the Reds remains up for debate. However, McLain's comments make one thing pretty clear. The players appear prepared for a lengthy fight and are prepared to miss games if that's what it takes to get the deal they want.