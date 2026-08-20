Matt McLain’s Grand Slam Wasted in Reds’ Stunning Collapse Against Cardinals

The Reds' offense was dormant for most of the game, and then Matt McLain stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning. McLain launched a go-ahead grand slam, capping a five-run inning that looked like it would propel Cincinnati to a series victory.

However, it all unraveled in the ninth, as Dane Myers dropped what would have been the final out, allowing two runs to score and giving the Cardinals a 6-5 lead. St. Louis tacked on four more runs in the frame, ultimately handing the Reds a 10-9 defeat.

With the loss, the Reds fell to 61-67 and saw their seven-game winning streak in rubber games of five-game series come to an end. Their last such victory came in July 1990 against the New York Mets.

Here are some takeaways from Cincinnati's devastating loss to the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon:

Rough Start for Singer

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer entered Thursday with a career 2.93 ERA against the Cardinals, his lowest mark against any opponent with at least five starts. This time, however, the first three innings couldn't have gone much worse for the Reds right-hander.

After allowing a run on a fielder's choice in the first inning, Jordan Walker blasted a three-run shot in the third to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead. Walker accounted for all four runs charged to Singer, who consistently struggled to navigate the top of the Cardinals' lineup.

Singer recovered well after the early damage, but it wasn't the start he was hoping for after earning six quality starts in his last seven appearances, and it definitely wasn't the start Reds fans were hoping for after watching the offense struggle for most of the homestand. This time, however, Cincinnati's offense picked up its starter, erasing the deficit with a five-run sixth inning.

Grand Slam Momentarily Turns the Tide

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) breaks his bat on a hit in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' offense was nowhere to be found for much of Thursday afternoon's game, a familiar story for much of their five-game series against St. Louis.

Michael McGreevy cruised through Cincinnati's lineup over his first five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. The Reds finally mounted a threat in the sixth, loading the bases with one out before JJ Bleday lined an RBI single to cut the deficit to three runs. Two batters later, Matt McLain erased the deficit, blasting a grand slam just over the left-field wall to put Cincinnati ahead 5-4.

McLain's grand slam completely shifted the momentum until the Reds' nightmarish ninth inning and capped another productive afternoon at the plate for the Reds' second baseman. He went 4-for-7 with four RBIs in the final two games of the series and is now batting .200 for the first time since June 24.

Up Next

After a largely disappointing homestand, the Reds head out to the desert to begin a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.52 ERA) will be opposed by Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 2.71).

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. E.T. and will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.

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