MLB Insider Says Reds Slugger 'Could Be Moved' at MLB Trade Deadline

Last year, the Cincinnati Reds ended up being buyers at the trade deadline and it worked out in the best way possible, as they made a late season run at the postseason that saw them steal the final spot in the National League Wild Card race away from the New York Mets on the last day of the regular season.

But this year might not hold the same magic.

The Reds are trending toward selling at the deadline despite only being a few games below .500 at this point. Still, it seems clear that they don't have the roster to compete and win the World Series. It would be another lost season if they bought at the trade deadline and were swept out of the postseason again.

MLB's Mark Sheldon recently suggested the Reds could be aggressive at the trade deadline and went as far as to say that expiring slugger Nathaniel Lowe "could be moved" before the August 3 deadline.

Nathaniel Lowe is the Perfect Trade Chip for the Reds

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lowe hasn't gotten a ton of playing time lately with Stewart at first base, but he's a World Series-experienced lefty slugger. He also has three homers in his last five games," Sheldon wrote.

The expiring contracts are the ones that the Reds will almost certainly look to trade away. Considering Lowe was added on a very team friendly one-year contract during the offseason, he's the perfect trade candidate for any team that's looking to added a bit of power to their lineup by way of a left-handed slugger.

Lowe is slashing .256/.333/.475 with an OPS over .800 and 12 home runs on the season. He's been a very crucial piece of the puzzle for the Reds this year, but he doesn't have a long term future in Cincinnati.

The Reds might not be too worried about winning this season because it's easy to see it as a lost cause. They need to be focused on winning in 2027 and beyond. If they don't believe that Lowe is going to help them win in 2027 and beyond, he's the perfect trade candidate.

Still, the Reds could opt to re-sign Lowe in free agency next offseason if they want to bring him back to the Queen City. They can do this if they hold onto him and they can do this if they trade him. Trading him would maximize the return while lowering the risk.

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