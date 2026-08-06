New Report on Tyler Stephenson Trade Talks Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

Heading into Monday's Trade Deadline, the Reds were almost unanimously thought to be sellers. However, Monday came and went without Brock Burke being moved, without Tyler Stephenson being moved, and without Brady Singer being moved. Three players who could have absolutely brought back prospects in return and are on expiring deals.

One of the teams that desperately needed an upgrade at the catcher position was the New York Yankees. The deadline passed and New York did not acquire a catcher at the deadline. It sure felt like Stephenson would have been a perfect match.

However, on Monday night, a report surfaced that the Yankees never made an offer for the Reds' backstop.

"Though the New York Yankees were rumored to be looking for a right-handed-hitting catcher, team and league sources who were granted anonymity to speak candidly toldThe Athletic that an offer was not made by the Yankees," C. Trent Rosecrans on The Athletic wrote.

Why This Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While sure, maybe the Yankees never made a formal offer for Stephenson, that doesn't mean the two teams never talked. Could it be possible that when the Yankees asked about Stephenson, Krall's asking price was so high that they simply walked away? Could it be that the Reds were telling teams they were most likely to stand pat and hold onto guys like Stephenson, Singer, and Burke? We will likely never know the full story.

But just because a report surfaced saying the Yankees never made a formal offer doesn't mean the two teams never discussed a deal, and it certainly doesn't let the Reds off the hook. Stephenson has been one of the best offensive catchers in baseball over the past two months and would have been a valuable addition for any contender.

Even if the Yankees ultimately weren't interested enough to make an offer, which is still difficult to believe, there were plenty of playoff-bound teams that could have used an upgrade behind the plate. If Cincinnati truly didn't receive an offer they felt was worth accepting, that's one thing. But a report about one team doesn't suddenly erase the bigger questions surrounding the Reds' decision to hold onto one of their most valuable trade chips.

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